Teekay Offshore Partners Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Results

GAAP net income of $67.8 million, or $0.14 per common unit, in the fourth quarter 2018

Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (1) of $130.5 million, or $0.30 per common unit, (excluding items listed in Appendix B to this release) in the fourth quarter 2018

of $130.5 million, or $0.30 per common unit, (excluding items listed in Appendix B to this release) in the fourth quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $289.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018

of $289.5 million in the fourth quarter 2018 In October 2018, entered into settlement agreements with Petrobras, including a positive settlement relating to previously-terminated charter contracts for the HiLoad DP unit and Arendal Spirit UMS for a total of $96 million (refer to "Summary of Recent Events")

In late-January 2019, entered into a contract extension for the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit with Petrobras commencing in February 2019 (refer to "Summary of Recent Events")

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Offshore GP LLC (TOO GP), the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (Teekay Offshore or the Partnership) (NYSE:TOO), today reported the Partnership's results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Consolidated Financial Summary Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 445,213 327,658 295,728 1,416,424 1,110,284 Income (loss) from vessel operations 162,545 61,713 51,026 111,737 (116,005 ) Net income (loss) 67,842 (39,355 ) 16,037 (123,945 ) (299,442 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per common unit 0.14 (0.11 ) 0.02 (0.36 ) (1.45 ) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Adjusted EBITDA (1) 289,548 172,328 142,651 782,521 522,394 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders (1) 130,463 11,560 11,329 149,587 31,089 Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income (loss) per common unit (1) 0.30 0.01 0.01 0.29 0.04 (1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Partnership made certain changes to its non-GAAP financial measures to more closely align with internal management reporting, annual reporting with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under Form 20-F and metrics used by its controlling unitholder. Cash Flow from Vessel Operations (CFVO) from Consolidated Vessels and Total CFVO are replaced with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, using modified definitions. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Partners and Preferred Unitholders (Adjusted Net Income) is now reported with a modified definition. Distributable Cash Flow is no longer reported. Please refer to (a) "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and information about the changes made and (b) Appendix E for reconciliations of Total CFVO to Adjusted EBITDA and of Adjusted Net Income as previously reported to the new definition.



Fourth Quarter of 2018 Compared to Third Quarter of 2018

GAAP net income increased by $107 million, to net income of $68 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss of $39 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of: $91 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. and certain of its subsidiaries (together Petrobras) recorded during the fourth quarter of 2018; $14 million due to the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit which increased from $7 million to $21 million; an $8 million decrease in deferred income tax expense; $6 million of higher earnings in the Shuttle Tanker segment due to an increase in CoA days and higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2018; and $5 million of higher earnings in the FSO segment primarily due to amended contract terms, lower off-hire and timing of expenses relating to the Randgrid FSO unit in the fourth quarter of 2018; partially offset by a $19 million write-down of the HiLoad DP unit, to $nil, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by $119 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter of 2018 Compared to Fourth Quarter of 2017

GAAP net income increased by $52 million, from $16 million to $68 million, for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily as a result of: $91 million of revenue related to the above-mentioned settlement with Petrobras; $24 million of higher earnings in the FPSO segment (including equity-accounted vessels) primarily due to the start-up of the Petrojarl I and Libra FPSO units in May 2018 and November 2017, respectively; $18 million due to the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit which increased from $3 million to $21 million, partially offset by lower charter rates from the Voyageur Spirit and Petrojarl Cidade de Rio das Ostras (or Rio das Ostras) FPSO unit contract extensions; and $21 million of higher earnings in the Shuttle Tanker segment primarily due to an increase in contract of affreightment (CoA) days and higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2018. This is partially offset by: a $60 million increase of unrealized non-cash losses on the Partnership's interest rate swaps (including interest rate swaps within the FPSO equity-accounted joint ventures); a $19 million write-down of the HiLoad DP unit, to $nil, in the fourth quarter of 2018; and $8 million of higher interest expense and realized losses on derivatives primarily due to vessel deliveries during 2018 and higher average interest rates. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by $119 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Please refer to the section later in this earnings release titled "Operating Results" for additional information of variances by segment and Appendix B for a reconciliation between GAAP net income and non-GAAP adjusted net income.

Fiscal Year 2018 Compared to Fiscal Year 2017

GAAP net loss decreased by $175 million, to $124 million for fiscal year 2018 compared to $299 million for the prior year, primarily as a result of: $95 million of lower write-downs on vessels in 2018; $91 million of revenue related to the settlement with Petrobras; $31 million of higher earnings in the FPSO segment (including equity-accounted vessels) primarily due to the start-up of the Petrojarl I and Libra FPSO units; $30 million of improved earnings in the UMS segment due to the Arendal Spirit charter contract termination in April 2017 and the subsequent lay-up of the unit during the fourth quarter of 2017 as well as the recognition of the remaining deferred mobilization costs relating to the charter contract during 2017; and $27 million of higher earnings in the FSO segment primarily due to the start-up of the Randgrid FSO unit; partially offset by $55 million of losses on debt repurchases in 2018; $20 million due to a partial reversal of a previously accrued contingent liability associated with the estimated damages from the cancellation of the UMS construction contracts in 2017; a $20 million increase in deferred income tax expense; and $7 million of higher interest expense, net of lower realized loss on derivatives, due to vessel deliveries and higher average interest rates. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased by $118 million in fiscal year 2018 compared to fiscal year 2017.

CEO Commentary

"Our non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was significantly higher for both the fourth quarter and full year 2018 compared to 2017. The recognition of $91 million of revenue related to the Petrobras settlement, higher rates and utilization in our shuttle segment, and new cash flow from our recent growth projects, including Libra FPSO unit, Petrojarl I FPSO unit, three shuttle tankers and the Randgrid FSO unit, were the most important drivers for the solid results. For the Voyageur and Ostras FPSOs we had lower revenues in 2018 compared to the previous year as a result of short term contract extensions," commented Ingvild Sæther, President and CEO of Teekay Offshore Group Ltd.

"Since reporting third quarter earnings in November, we have continued to focus on securing charter contract extensions and new contracts on existing assets. We recently entered into a new contract extension with Petrobras for up to three years for the Piranema Spirit FPSO, which extends the production on the existing Brazilian field. During the fourth quarter, we also secured several new contracts of affreightment in our North Sea shuttle tanker fleet at attractive rates and a further contract extension on the Ostras FPSO to mid-March 2019. In addition, we continue to monitor and work with Alpha Petroleum in their efforts to lift the remaining conditions precedent to effect the new charter contract for the redeployment of the Petrojarl Varg FPSO, including their project financing initiatives, which have not yet been finalized."

Ms. Sæther added, "Looking ahead, the construction of our six shuttle tanker newbuildings by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., delivering in late-2019 through early-2021, is proceeding on schedule and on budget, and we are also making good progress on securing long-term financing for these vessels, which we expect to conclude by early second quarter of 2019."

Summary of Recent Events

FPSO Unit Contract Extension and Redeployment

In January 2019, the Partnership secured a contract extension with Petrobras to extend the employment of the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit on the Brazilian field. The contract extension commenced in February 2019 for a period of three years but includes customer termination rights with 10 months' advance notice.

In October 2018, the Partnership entered into a conditional agreement with Alpha Petroleum Resources Limited (Alpha) for the Petrojarl Varg FPSO unit for Alpha's development of the Cheviot field on the UK continental shelf. The FPSO contract is for a seven-year fixed term from first oil, which was originally targeted for the second quarter of 2021 and is now delayed, after completion of a life extension and upgrade phase for the FPSO unit taking place at Sembcorp Marine's shipyard in Singapore. It is intended that the Petrojarl Varg FPSO unit would be used for the entire expected life of the Cheviot field.

The effectiveness of the agreement with Alpha remains subject to satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent, including (i) initial funding from Alpha to cover the life extension and upgrade costs for the Petrojarl Varg FPSO unit, which is conditional on Alpha finalizing its project financing, and (ii) approval by relevant governmental authorities of Alpha's final field development plan for the Cheviot field. We understand that Alpha continues to seek required funding for the project, the commencement of which will be delayed pending satisfaction of the conditions precedent. There is no assurance that the conditions will be satisfied.

Settlement Agreements with Petrobras

In October 2018, the Partnership entered into a settlement agreement with Petrobras with respect to various disputes relating to the previously-terminated charter contracts of the HiLoad DP unit and Arendal Spirit unit for maintenance and safety (UMS). As part of the settlement agreement, Petrobras agreed to pay a total amount of $96 million to Teekay Offshore, $55 million of which was received in the fourth quarter of 2018. The remaining $41 million is to be paid in two separate instalments of $22 million and $19 million by the end of 2020 and 2021, respectively, subject to certain potential offsets described below.

If in the ordinary course of business and prior to the end of 2021, new charter contracts are entered into with Petrobras in respect of the Arendal Spirit UMS, Rio das Ostras FPSO unit and Piranema Spirit FPSO unit, the deferred $41 million will partly be reduced by revenue actually received from such new contracts in this period (Offset Amounts). The recent three-year contract extension with Petrobras for the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit mentioned above is not expected to result in Offset Amounts being generated.

Teekay Offshore recognized the above-mentioned settlement in the fourth quarter of 2018, which increased Teekay Offshore's revenues by approximately $91 million, which represents the present value of the future expected settlement amounts.

In addition, in October 2018, Teekay Offshore, through separate subsidiaries, entered into a further settlement agreement with Petrobras with regards to a dispute relating to the charter of the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit. Pursuant to the settlement agreement, Teekay Offshore has agreed to a reduction in the charter rate for the FPSO unit totaling approximately $11 million, which was credited to Petrobras in the fourth quarter of 2018. This amount was accrued in Teekay Offshore's financial statements in prior periods, primarily in 2016 and 2017.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay Offshore's six segments (please refer to the "Teekay Offshore's Fleet" section of this release below and Appendix C for further details).

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 143,651 206,212 36,734 36,536 15,252 6,828 — 445,213 Income (loss) from vessel operations 46,498 74,703 15,214 33,359 (6,349 ) (880 ) — 162,545 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (i) 83,273 128,144 25,636 35,011 (1,202 ) (880 ) (1,470 ) 268,512 Adjusted EBITDA (i) 108,543 124,038 25,508 35,011 (1,202 ) (880 ) (1,470 ) 289,548 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations(ii) Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Revenues 118,675 132,106 34,409 321 12,212 3,540 (5,535 ) 295,728 Income (loss) from vessel operations 39,304 13,582 12,119 (7,822 ) (5,114 ) (774 ) (269 ) 51,026 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (i) 73,368 47,761 23,405 (6,163 ) (1,061 ) (774 ) 260 136,796 Adjusted EBITDA (i)

83,992 43,210 23,187 (6,163 ) (1,061 ) (774 ) 260 142,651 (i) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, each on a consolidated basis, and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rates swaps and equity income, each on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA represents Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to include the Partnership's proportionate share of consolidated adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted joint ventures and to exclude the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA from the Partnership's consolidated joint ventures. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP. (ii) Includes revenues and expenses earned and incurred between segments of Teekay Offshore during the three months ended December 31, 2017.

FPSO Segment



Income from vessel operations increased by $7 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to $18 million from the accelerated amortization of non-cash deferred revenue relating to the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit and $8 million from the commencement of operations of the Petrojarl I in May 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $20 million due to lower charter rates from the Voyageur Spirit and Rio das Ostras FPSO unit contract extensions.

Adjusted EBITDA (including equity-accounted vessels) increased by $25 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to variances noted above plus the commencement of operations of the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO unit in November 2017.

Shuttle Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations increased by $61 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to $55 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petrobras, $10 million from the Nordic Brasilia and Nordic Rio operating in the conventional tanker market after redelivery and repairs and maintenance in the fourth quarter of 2017, $8 million due to more CoA days and higher rates during the fourth quarter of 2018 and $5 million from the redelivery of an in-chartered vessel in January 2018. This is partially offset by a $19 million write-down of the HiLoad DP unit, to $nil, in the fourth quarter of 2018 and a $4 million increase in depreciation expense resulting from a change in the estimated useful life of shuttle tankers from 25 years to 20 years, effective January 1, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $81 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to variances noted above, excluding the impact of the write-down of the HiLoad DP unit and the increase in depreciation expense.

FSO Segment

Income from vessel operations and Adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million and $2 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, primarily due to amended contract terms, including a retrospective adjustment, lower off-hire and the timing of expenses related to the Randgrid FSO unit in the fourth quarter of 2018.

UMS Segment

Income from vessel operations and Adjusted EBITDA both increased by $41 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same quarter of the prior year, mainly due to $37 million of revenue related to the positive settlement with Petrobras and $4 million of lower operating expenses due to costs incurred related to the transit of the Arendal Spirit UMS to its lay-up location during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Towage Segment

Loss from vessel operations and Adjusted EBITDA, both of $(1) million, are consistent for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Loss from vessel operations and Adjusted EBITDA, both of $(1) million, are consistent for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The time-charter-in contracts for these two remaining conventional tankers are scheduled to expire in March 2019, at which point they will be returned to their owners and the Partnership will no longer have activity in the conventional tanker segment.

Teekay Offshore's Fleet

The following table summarizes Teekay Offshore's fleet as of February 8, 2019. In comparison to the previously-reported fleet table in the release for the third quarter of 2018, Teekay Offshore's owned Shuttle Tanker fleet decreased by one vessel due to the sale of the Navion Scandia in November 2018.

Number of Vessels Owned Vessels Chartered-in Vessels Committed

Newbuildings Total FPSO Segment 8 (i) — — 8 Shuttle Tanker Segment 27 (ii) 2 6 (iii) 35 FSO Segment 6 — — 6 UMS Segment 1 — — 1 Towage Segment 10 — — 10 Conventional Segment — 2 — 2 Total 52 4 6 62 (i) Includes two FPSO units, the Cidade de Itajai and Pioneiro de Libra, in which Teekay Offshore's ownership interest is 50 percent. (ii) Includes four shuttle tankers in which Teekay Offshore's ownership interest is 50 percent and one HiLoad DP unit. (iii) Includes six DP2 shuttle tanker newbuildings scheduled for delivery in late-2019 through early-2021, two of which will operate under Teekay Offshore's master agreement with Equinor and four of which will join Teekay Offshore's CoA portfolio in the North Sea.

Liquidity Update



As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership had total liquidity of $225.0 million, an increase of $25.2 million compared to September 30, 2018.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These non-GAAP financial measures, which commencing in the fourth quarter of 2018, include Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management, and the Partnership believes that these supplementary metrics assist investors and other users of its financial reports in comparing financial and operating performance of the Partnership across reporting periods and with other companies.

In prior periods, the Partnership reported Cash Flow from Vessel Operations (CFVO), Adjusted Net Income and Distributable Cash Flow as non-GAAP measures. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Partnership made certain changes to these measures and their definitions to more closely align with internal management reporting, annual reporting with the SEC under Form 20-F and metrics used by its controlling unitholder. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels and Total CFVO are replaced with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, using modified definitions. Adjusted Net Income is now reported with a modified definition. Distributable Cash Flow is no longer reported.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted to exclude certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance. Such adjustments include vessel write-downs, gains or losses on the sale of vessels, unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments, foreign exchange gains or losses, losses on debt repurchases, and certain other income or expenses. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also excludes realized gains or losses on interest rate swaps as management, in assessing the Partnership's performance, views these gains or losses as an element of interest expense and realized gains or losses on derivative instruments resulting from amendments or terminations of the underlying instruments. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA also excludes equity income as the Partnership does not control its equity-accounted investments, and as a result, the Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted investments is retained within the entity in which the Partnership holds the equity-accounted investment or distributed to the Partnership and other owners. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of any such distributions to the Partnership and other owners.

Adjusted EBITDA represents Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to include the Partnership's proportionate share of consolidated adjusted EBITDA from its equity-accounted joint ventures and to exclude the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the consolidated adjusted EBITDA from the Partnership's consolidated joint ventures. Readers are cautioned when using Adjusted EBITDA as a liquidity measure as the amount contributed from Adjusted EBITDA from the equity-accounted investments may not be available or distributed to the Partnership in the periods such Adjusted EBITDA is generated by the equity-accounted investments. Please refer to Appendices A and D of this release for reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and equity income, respectively, the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements. Appendix E also includes supplementary information to reconcile total CFVO, the non-GAAP financial measure used in prior periods, to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude the impact of certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated in advance or that are not considered representative of core operating performance consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted Net Income includes realized gains or losses on derivative instruments as an element of interest expense and excludes income tax expenses or recoveries from changes in valuation allowance or uncertain tax provisions. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements. Appendix E also includes supplementary information to reconcile Adjusted Net Income to amounts reported previously.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Summary Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues (1) 445,213 327,658 295,728 1,416,424 1,110,284 Voyage expenses (1) (39,402 ) (40,914 ) (29,005 ) (151,808 ) (99,444 ) Vessel operating expenses (1) (108,592 ) (103,399 ) (98,100 ) (437,671 ) (353,564 ) Time-charter hire expenses (13,281 ) (13,144 ) (18,375 ) (52,616 ) (80,315 ) Depreciation and amortization (1)(2) (91,023 ) (91,523 ) (85,658 ) (372,290 ) (309,975 ) General and administrative (14,335 ) (15,416 ) (14,383 ) (65,427 ) (62,249 ) (Write-down) and gain on sale of vessels (3) (16,414 ) 350 148 (223,355 ) (318,078 ) Restructuring recovery (charge) 379 (1,899 ) 671 (1,520 ) (2,664 ) Income (loss) from vessel operations 162,545 61,713 51,026 111,737 (116,005 ) Interest expense (53,424 ) (54,736 ) (43,365 ) (199,395 ) (154,890 ) Interest income 1,215 991 1,245 3,598 2,707 Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (4) (40,465 ) 9,381 4,708 12,808 (42,853 ) Equity income (1) 5,237 11,877 2,126 39,458 14,442 Foreign currency exchange loss (5) (3,344 ) (266 ) (693 ) (9,413 ) (14,006 ) Losses on debt repurchases (6) — (55,479 ) (3,102 ) (55,479 ) (3,102 ) Other (expense) income - net (40 ) (699 ) (95 ) (4,602 ) 14,167 Income (loss) before income tax expense 71,724 (27,218 ) 11,850 (101,288 ) (299,540 ) Income tax (expense) recovery (3,882 ) (12,137 ) 4,187 (22,657 ) 98 Net income (loss) 67,842 (39,355 ) 16,037 (123,945 ) (299,442 ) Non-controlling interests in net income (loss) 1,476 (785 ) 638 (7,161 ) 3,764 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income (loss) 8,038 8,038 5,376 31,485 42,065 General partner's interest in net income (loss) 443 (354 ) 76 (1,128 ) (5,770 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) 57,885 (46,254 ) 9,947 (147,141 ) (339,501 ) Limited partner's interest in net income (loss) for basic income (loss) per unit 57,885 (46,254 ) 9,943 (147,141 ) (320,749 ) Limited partner's interest in net income (loss) for per common unit - basic 0.14 (0.11 ) 0.02 (0.36 ) (1.45 ) - diluted 0.12 (0.11 ) 0.02 (0.36 ) (1.46 ) Weighted-average number of common units: - basic 410,314,977 410,314,977 410,045,210 410,261,239 220,755,937 - diluted 475,565,613 410,314,977 475,360,951 410,261,239 229,940,120 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 410,314,977 410,314,977 410,045,210 410,314,977 410,045,210 (1) Effective January 1, 2018, the Partnership adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which resulted in increasing revenues by $17.6 million and $65.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, increasing voyage expenses by $2.2 million and $11.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, increasing vessel operating expenses by $15.5 million and $52.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, decreasing depreciation and amortization by $nil and $1.1 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively, and decreasing equity income by $0.1 million and $0.6 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Includes revenues of $91.5 million related to the October 2018 settlement agreement with Petrobras in relation to the previously-terminated charter contracts of the HiLoad DP unit and Arendal Spirit UMS. As part of the settlement agreement, Petrobras has agreed to pay a total amount of $96.0 million to the Partnership, which includes $55.0 million that was paid November 2018, and amounts of $22.0 million payable in late-2020 and $19.0 million payable in late-2021, which are available to be reduced by 40% of the revenues paid prior to the end of 2021 by Petrobras under certain new contracts entered into subsequent to October 25, 2018 relating specifically to the Arendal Spirit UMS and the Rio das Ostras and Piranema Spirit FPSO units. (2) The Partnership's shuttle tankers are comprised of two components: i) a conventional tanker (the "tanker component") and ii) specialized shuttle equipment (the "shuttle component"). The Partnership differentiated these two components on the principle that a shuttle tanker can also operate as a conventional tanker without the use of the shuttle component. The economics of this alternate use depend on the supply and demand fundamentals in the two segments. Historically, the Partnership has assessed the useful life of the tanker component as being 25 years and the shuttle component as being 20 years. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Partnership considered challenges associated with shuttle tankers that have approached 20 years of age in recent years and has reassessed the useful life of the tanker component to be 20 years. This change in estimate, commencing January 1, 2018, impacted 21 vessels in the Partnership's shuttle tanker fleet. The effect of this change in estimate was an increase in depreciation and amortization expense and a decrease in net income by $3.8 million and $15.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. (3) During the three months ended December 31, 2018, the Partnership incurred a write-down of $19.2 million related to the HiLoad DP unit, to $nil, as a result of a reduction in the expected future cash flows of the unit as a result of the settlement with Petrobras during the fourth quarter of 2018 and a change in the operating plan for the unit. In November 2018, the Partnership sold a 1998-built shuttle tanker, the Navion Scandia, for net proceeds of $10.8 million, and recorded a gain on sale of $2.8 million in the Partnership's shuttle tanker segment. During the three months ended September 30, 2018, the Partnership sold a 2001-built shuttle tanker, the Stena Spirit (which the Partnership owned through a 50 percent-owned subsidiary), for net proceeds of $8.8 million, and recorded a gain on sale of $0.4 million in the Partnership's shuttle tanker segment. During the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Partnership incurred a write-down of $181.4 million, mainly related to the Piranema Spirit and Rio das Ostras FPSO units as a result of a reassessment of the future redeployment assumptions for both units. In June 2018, the Partnership sold a 1998-built shuttle tanker, the Navion Britannia, for net proceeds of $10.4 million, and recorded a gain on sale of $2.6 million in the Partnership's shuttle tanker segment. During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Partnership incurred a write-down of $28.5 million related to two older shuttle tankers ($14.2 million which related to one shuttle tanker the Partnership owned through a 50 percent-owned subsidiary), due to the expected redelivery of these vessels from their charterer after completing their bareboat charter contracts in April 2018 and the resulting change in the expectations for the future employment opportunities for the vessels. During the year ended December 31, 2017, the Partnership incurred a $318.1 million write-down related to the Petrojarl I FPSO unit due to increased costs and time associated with upgrade work on the unit, the Rio das Ostras FPSO unit due to the expected expiration of its charter in early-2018, three DP1 shuttle tankers as a result of a change in operational plans for the vessels, and the HiLoad DP unit due to a change in expectations for the future opportunities of the unit. (4) Realized (loss) gain on derivative instruments relates to amounts the Partnership actually paid to settle derivative instruments, and the unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments relates to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Realized (loss) gain relating to: Interest rate swaps (4,276 ) (10,749 ) (8,360 ) (38,011 ) (78,296 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (1,470 ) (747 ) 260 (1,228 ) 900 (5,746 ) (11,496 ) (8,100 ) (39,239 ) (77,396 ) Unrealized (loss) gain relating to: Interest rate swaps (31,637 ) 20,083 14,017 56,420 33,114 Foreign currency forward contracts (3,082 ) 794 (1,209 ) (4,373 ) 1,429 (34,719 ) 20,877 12,808 52,047 34,543 Total realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (40,465 ) 9,381 4,708 12,808 (42,853 ) (5) The Partnership entered into cross-currency swaps to economically hedge the foreign currency exposure on the payment of interest and repayment of principal amounts of the Partnership's Norwegian Kroner (NOK) bonds. In addition, the cross-currency swaps economically hedge the interest rate exposure on the NOK bonds. The Partnership has not designated, for accounting purposes, these cross-currency swaps as cash flow hedges of its NOK bonds and, thus, foreign currency exchange gain (loss) includes a realized loss relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle its non-designated cross-currency swaps and an unrealized gain (loss) relating to the change in fair value of such swaps, partially offset by the realized gain on repurchases of the NOK bonds and unrealized (loss) gain on the revaluation of the NOK bonds, as detailed in the table below. In July 2018, the Partnership used a portion of the net proceeds from the issuance of its $700 million 8.5% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2023 to repurchase approximately NOK 914 million of the NOK 1,000 million aggregate principal of its NOK bonds and terminated NOK 905 million of the associated NOK 1,000 million aggregate notional amount of the cross-currency swaps, resulting in a cash settlement in favor of the counterparty of $36.5 million on the cross-currency swap termination. In September 2017, the Partnership terminated NOK 712 million of the associated NOK 1,220 million aggregate notional amount of cross-currency swaps, resulting in a cash settlement in favor of the counterparty of $40.2 million on the cross-currency swap termination. The termination of the cross-currency swaps was in connection with the repurchase of NOK 712 million bonds maturing in late 2018 in exchange for a U.S. Dollar senior unsecured bond in the Norwegian bond market that matures in August 2022. In November 2017, the Partnership repurchased the remaining NOK 508 million of the NOK 1,220 million aggregate principal of its NOK bonds and terminated NOK 508 million of the associated notional amount of the cross-currency swaps, resulting in a cash settlement in favor of the counterparty of $33.3 million on the cross-currency swap termination.





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Realized loss on cross-currency swaps (143 ) (36,768 ) (34,704 ) (39,647 ) (84,205 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on cross-currency swaps (624 ) 37,367 24,936 38,648 91,914 Realized gain on revaluation of NOK bonds — 34,993 67,654 34,993 67,654 Unrealized gain (loss) on revaluation of NOK bonds 594 (35,712 ) (57,937 ) (35,968 ) (79,818 ) (6) Losses on debt repurchases of $55.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, related to the prepayment of a promissory note issued to Brookfield and the repurchases of $225.2 million of the existing $300.0 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in July 2019, and NOK 914 million of the existing NOK 1,000 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in January 2019. The losses on debt repurchases are comprised of an acceleration of non-cash accretion expense of $31.5 million resulting from the difference between the $200 million face value of the Brookfield Promissory Note and its accounting carrying value of $168.5 million and an associated early termination fee of $12 million paid to Brookfield, as well as 2.0% - 2.5% premiums on the repurchase of the bonds and the write-off of capitalized loan costs. The accounting carrying value of the $200 million Brookfield Promissory Note was lower than face value due to it being recorded at its relative fair value based on the allocation of total net proceeds invested by Brookfield on September 25, 2017. Losses on debt repurchases of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017, related to the repurchase of the NOK 508 million of the remaining NOK 1,220 million senior unsecured bonds maturing in late 2018.





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Consolidated Balance Sheets As at As at As at December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 225,040 199,860 221,934 Restricted cash 8,540 9,901 28,360 Accounts receivable 141,903 154,962 162,691 Vessel held for sale 12,528 — — Prepaid expenses 32,199 32,624 30,336 Due from affiliates 58,885 55,736 37,376 Other current assets 11,879 14,203 29,249 Total current assets 490,974 467,286 509,946 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,196,909 4,312,214 4,398,836 Advances on newbuilding contracts and conversion costs 83,713 63,826 288,658 Investment in equity accounted joint ventures 212,202 207,075 169,875 Deferred tax asset 9,168 12,046 28,110 Due from affiliates 949 987 — Other assets 198,992 175,214 113,225 Goodwill 129,145 129,145 129,145 Total assets 5,322,052 5,367,793 5,637,795 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 26,423 9,878 43,317 Accrued liabilities 129,896 147,444 187,687 Deferred revenues 55,750 54,734 69,668 Due to affiliates 183,795 67,315 108,483 Current portion of derivative instruments 23,290 21,391 42,515 Current portion of long-term debt 554,336 556,498 589,767 Other current liabilities 15,062 36,381 9,056 Total current liabilities 988,552 893,641 1,050,493 Long-term debt 2,543,406 2,633,343 2,533,961 Derivative instruments 94,354 68,375 167,469 Due to affiliates — 125,000 163,037 Other long-term liabilities 236,616 238,572 249,336 Total liabilities 3,862,928 3,958,931 4,164,296 Redeemable non-controlling interest — — (29 ) Equity Limited partners - common units 883,090 829,193 1,004,077 Limited partners - preferred units 384,274 384,274 266,925 General Partner 15,055 14,646 15,996 Warrants 132,225 132,225 132,225 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 7,361 6,272 (523 ) Non-controlling interests 37,119 42,252 54,828 Total equity 1,459,124 1,408,862 1,473,528 Total liabilities and total equity 5,322,052 5,367,793 5,637,795





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (123,945 ) (299,442 ) Non-cash items: Unrealized gain on derivative instruments (53,419 ) (59,702 ) Equity income, net of dividends received of $6,200 (2017 - $11,600) (33,258 ) (2,842 ) Depreciation and amortization 372,290 309,975 Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 223,355 318,078 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 18,606 (1,870 ) Amortization of in-process revenue contracts (35,219 ) (12,745 ) Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss and other 16,871 37,511 Change in non-cash working capital items related to operating activities (83,227 ) 33,506 Expenditures for dry docking (21,411 ) (17,269 ) Net operating cash flow 280,643 305,200 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt 734,698 1,205,477 Scheduled repayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (567,298 ) (652,898 ) Prepayments of long-term debt and settlement of related swaps (457,426 ) (702,115 ) Debt issuance costs (14,128 ) (17,268 ) Proceeds from credit facility due to affiliates 125,000 — Proceeds from issuance of preferred units 120,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common units and warrants — 640,595 Repurchase of preferred units — (250,022 ) Expenses relating to equity offerings (3,997 ) (12,155 ) Cash distributions paid by the Partnership (46,675 ) (60,593 ) Cash distributions paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling interests (12,048 ) (9,891 ) Equity contribution from joint venture partners — 6,000 Contribution from non-controlling interest to subsidiaries 1,500 — Other (964 ) (4,183 ) Net financing cash flow (121,338 ) 142,947 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Net payments for vessels and equipment, including advances on newbuilding contracts and conversion costs (233,736 ) (533,260 ) Proceeds from sale of vessels and equipment 30,049 13,100 Investment in equity accounted joint ventures (3,000 ) (25,824 ) Direct financing lease payments received 5,414 5,844 Acquisition of companies from Teekay Corporation (net of cash acquired of $26.6 million) 25,254 — Net investing cash flow (176,019 ) (540,140 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,714 ) (91,993 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 250,294 342,287 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the year 233,580 250,294





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) 67,842 16,037 (123,945 ) (299,442 ) Depreciation and amortization 91,023 85,658 372,290 309,975 Interest expense, net of interest income 52,209 42,120 195,797 152,183 Income tax expense (recovery) 3,882 (4,187 ) 22,657 (98 ) EBITDA 214,956 139,628 466,799 162,618 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 16,414 (148 ) 223,355 318,078 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 40,465 (4,708 ) (12,808 ) 42,853 Equity income (5,237 ) (2,126 ) (39,458 ) (14,442 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 3,344 693 9,413 14,006 Losses on debt repurchases — 3,102 55,479 3,102 Other expense (income) - net 40 95 4,602 (14,167 ) Realized (loss) gain on foreign currency forward contracts (1,470 ) 260 (1,228 ) 900 Total adjustments 53,556 (2,832 ) 239,355 350,330 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 268,512 136,796 706,154 512,948 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix D) 25,270 10,624 92,637 33,360 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests (1) (4,234 ) (4,769 ) (16,270 ) (23,914 ) Adjusted EBITDA 289,548 142,651 782,521 522,394 (1) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests is summarized in the table below.





Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,476 638 (7,161 ) 3,764 Depreciation and amortization 2,809 3,690 14,617 13,324 Interest expense, net of interest income 439 487 2,064 1,549 EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 4,724 4,815 9,520 18,637 Add (subtract) specific income statement items affecting EBITDA: (Gain) on sale and write-down of vessels (500 ) — 6,711 5,400 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 10 (46 ) 39 (123 ) Total adjustments (490 ) (46 ) 6,750 5,277 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests 4,234 4,769 16,270 23,914





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted Net Income Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per unit data) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) – GAAP basis 67,842 16,037 (123,945 ) (299,442 ) Adjustments: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,476 638 (7,161 ) 3,764 Net income (loss) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 66,366 15,399 (116,784 ) (303,206 ) Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income (loss): Write-down and (gain) on sale of vessels 16,414 (148 ) 223,355 318,078 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (1) 34,719 (12,808 ) (52,047 ) (34,543 ) Realized loss on interest rate swap amendments — — 16,250 37,950 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (2) 3,201 (757 ) 6,532 3,222 Losses on debt repurchases — 3,102 55,479 3,102 Other expense (income) - net 40 95 4,602 (14,167 ) Other adjustments (3) — 9,642 2,164 27,710 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) relating to Norwegian tax structure 2,719 (4,724 ) 18,822 (2,669 ) Adjustments related to equity-accounted vessels (4) 6,514 1,482 (2,036 ) 889 Adjustments related to non-controlling interests (5) 490 46 (6,750 ) (5,277 ) Total adjustments 64,097 (4,070 ) 266,371 334,295 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 130,463 11,329 149,587 31,089 Preferred unitholders' interest in adjusted net income 8,038 5,376 31,485 42,065 General Partner's interest in adjusted net income 931 45 898 (197 ) Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income 121,494 5,908 117,204 (10,779 ) Limited partners' interest in adjusted net income per common unit, basic 0.30 0.01 0.29 0.04 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding, basic 410,314,977 410,045,210 410,261,239 220,755,937 (1) Reflects the net unrealized loss (gain) due to changes in the mark-to-market value of interest rate swaps and foreign currency forward contracts that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes and hedge ineffectiveness from derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes. (2) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) primarily relates to the Partnership's revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized gain or loss related to the Partnership's cross-currency swaps related to the Partnership's NOK bonds, and excludes the realized gain or loss relating to the Partnership's cross-currency swaps and NOK bonds. (3) Other adjustments primarily reflects voyage expenses, vessel operating expense, depreciation and amortization expense, general and administrative expenses relating to the Beothuk Spirit and Norse Spirit shuttle tankers prior to the commencement of the East Coast of Canada charter contracts and the Petrojarl I FPSO unit while undergoing upgrades and realized losses on interest rate swaps relating to the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO conversion and the ALP towage newbuildings for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Other adjustments also include non-recurring general and administrative expenses relating to an investment by Brookfield and an increase in the Piranema Spirit FPSO rate reduction contingency for the year ended December 31, 2017. (4) Reflects the Partnership's proportionate share of specific items affecting the net income of the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit and Pioneiro de Libra FPSO unit equity-accounted joint ventures, including unrealized gain or loss on derivative instruments and foreign exchange gain or loss. (5) Items affecting net income (loss) include amounts attributable to the Partnership's consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. Each item affecting net income (loss) is analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests' percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests' share of the amount. The adjustments relate to (gain) on sale and write-down of vessels and foreign currency exchange loss (gain) within the Partnership's consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries.





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Appendix C - Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations Total Revenues 143,651 206,212(2) 36,734 36,536(2) 15,252 6,828 — 445,213 Voyage expenses — (27,325 ) (216 ) (4 ) (8,447 ) (3,410 ) — (39,402 ) Vessel operating expenses (52,242 ) (37,794 ) (10,372 ) (702 ) (7,482 ) — — (108,592 ) Time-charter hire expenses — (9,073 ) — — — (4,208 ) — (13,281 ) Depreciation and amortization (36,775 ) (37,027 ) (10,422 ) (1,652 ) (5,147 ) — — (91,023 ) General and administrative (8,515 ) (3,876 ) (510 ) (819 ) (525 ) (90 ) — (14,335 ) Write-down and gain on sale of vessels — (16,414 ) — — — — — (16,414 ) Restructuring recovery 379 — — — — — — 379 Income (loss) from vessel operations 46,498 74,703 15,214 33,359 (6,349 ) (880 ) — 162,545 Depreciation and amortization 36,775 37,027 10,422 1,652 5,147 — — 91,023 Write-down and gain on sale of vessels — 16,414 — — — — — 16,414 Realized loss on foreign currency forward contracts — — — — — — (1,470 ) (1,470 ) Total adjustments 36,775 53,441 10,422 1,652 5,147 — (1,470 ) 105,967 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 83,273 128,144 25,636 35,011 (1,202 ) (880 ) (1,470 ) 268,512 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix D) 25,270 — — — — — — 25,270 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests — (4,106 ) (128 ) — — — — (4,234 ) Adjusted EBITDA 108,543 124,038 25,508 35,011 (1,202 ) (880 ) (1,470 ) 289,548 Year Ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations(1) Total Revenues 533,186 636,413(2) 136,557 36,536(2) 53,327 21,325 (920 ) 1,416,424 Voyage expenses — (109,796 ) (769 ) (47 ) (28,925 ) (12,453 ) 182 (151,808 ) Vessel operating expenses (214,623 ) (149,226 ) (42,913 ) (3,679 ) (27,346 ) — 116 (437,671 ) Time-charter hire expenses — (36,421 ) — — — (16,195 ) — (52,616 ) Depreciation and amortization (145,451 ) (155,932 ) (44,077 ) (6,611 ) (20,323 ) — 104 (372,290 ) General and administrative (34,052 ) (21,763 ) (2,174 ) (3,547 ) (3,531 ) (360 ) — (65,427 ) Write-down and loss on sale of vessels (180,200 ) (43,155 ) — — — — — (223,355 ) Restructuring charge (1,520 ) — — — — — — (1,520 ) (Loss) income from vessel operations (42,660 ) 120,120 46,624 22,652 (26,798 ) (7,683 ) (518 ) 111,737 Depreciation and amortization 145,451 155,932 44,077 6,611 20,323 — (104 ) 372,290 Write-down and loss on sale of vessels 180,200 43,155 — — — — — 223,355 Realized loss on foreign currency forward contracts — — — — — — (1,228 ) (1,228 ) Eliminations upon consolidation — — — — (622 ) 622 — Total adjustments 325,651 199,087 44,077 6,611 19,701 — (710 ) 594,417 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 282,991 319,207 90,701 29,263 (7,097 ) (7,683 ) (1,228 ) 706,154 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix D) 92,637 — — — — — — 92,637 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests — (15,593 ) (677 ) — — — — (16,270 ) Adjusted EBITDA 375,628 303,614 90,024 29,263 (7,097 ) (7,683 ) (1,228 ) 782,521 (1) Includes revenues and expenses earned and incurred between segments of Teekay Offshore during the year ended December 31, 2018. (2) Includes $55.0 million and $36.5 million of revenue recognized in the Shuttle Tanker and UMS segments, respectively, related to the October 2018 settlement with Petrobras, in relation to the previously-terminated charter contracts of the HiLoad DP unit and Arendal Spirit UMS.





Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations (1) Total Revenues 118,675 132,106 34,409 321 12,212 3,540 (5,535 ) 295,728 Voyage expenses — (22,348 ) (159 ) (1,152 ) (5,617 ) (248 ) 519 (29,005 ) Vessel operating expenses (38,165 ) (42,671 ) (10,337 ) (5,329 ) (6,145 ) — 4,547 (98,100 ) Time-charter hire expenses — (14,399 ) — — — (3,976 ) — (18,375 ) Depreciation and amortization (34,064 ) (33,935 ) (11,678 ) (1,659 ) (4,522 ) — 200 (85,658 ) General and administrative (7,142 ) (4,717 ) (508 ) (884 ) (1,042 ) (90 ) — (14,383 ) (Loss) gain on sale of vessels — (244 ) 392 — — — — 148 Restructuring (charge) recovery — (210 ) — 881 — — — 671 Income (loss) from vessel operations 39,304 13,582 12,119 (7,822 ) (5,114 ) (774 ) (269 ) 51,026 Depreciation and amortization 34,064 33,935 11,678 1,659 4,522 — (200 ) 85,658 Loss (gain) on sale of vessels — 244 (392 ) — — — — (148 ) Realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts — — — — — — 260 260 Eliminations upon consolidation — — — — (469 ) — 469 — Total adjustments 34,064 34,179 11,286 1,659 4,053 — 529 85,770 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 73,368 47,761 23,405 (6,163 ) (1,061 ) (774 ) 260 136,796 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix D) 10,624 — — — — — — 10,624 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests — (4,551 ) (218 ) — — — — (4,769 ) Adjusted EBITDA 83,992 43,210 23,187 (6,163 ) (1,061 ) (774 ) 260 142,651 Year Ended December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) FPSO

Segment Shuttle

Tanker

Segment FSO

Segment UMS

Segment Towage

Segment Conventional

Tanker

Segment Corporate /

Eliminations (1) Total Revenues 458,388 536,852 66,901 4,236 38,771 14,022 (8,886 ) 1,110,284 Voyage expenses — (80,964 ) (1,172 ) (1,152 ) (17,727 ) (359 ) 1,930 (99,444 ) Vessel operating expenses (149,153 ) (129,517 ) (25,241 ) (33,656 ) (21,074 ) 10 5,067 (353,564 ) Time-charter hire expenses — (62,899 ) — — (925 ) (16,491 ) — (80,315 ) Depreciation and amortization (143,559 ) (125,648 ) (19,406 ) (6,566 ) (15,578 ) — 782 (309,975 ) General and administrative (33,046 ) (17,425 ) (1,864 ) (5,068 ) (4,486 ) (360 ) — (62,249 ) Write-down and loss on sale of vessels (265,229 ) (51,741 ) (1,108 ) — — — — (318,078 ) Restructuring charge (450 ) (210 ) — (2,004 ) — — — (2,664 ) (Loss) income from vessel operations (133,049 ) 68,448 18,110 (44,210 ) (21,019 ) (3,178 ) (1,107 ) (116,005 ) Depreciation and amortization 143,559 125,648 19,406 6,566 15,578 — (782 ) 309,975 Write-down and loss on sale of vessels 265,229 51,741 1,108 — — — — 318,078 Realized gain on foreign currency forward contracts — — — — — — 900 900 Eliminations upon consolidation — — — — (1,889 ) — 1,889 — Total adjustments 408,788 177,389 20,514 6,566 13,689 — 2,007 628,953 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 275,739 245,837 38,624 (37,644 ) (7,330 ) (3,178 ) 900 512,948 Add: Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels (See Appendix D) 33,360 — — — — — — 33,360 Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests — (23,035 ) (879 ) — — — — (23,914 ) Adjusted EBITDA 309,099 222,802 37,745 (37,644 ) (7,330 ) (3,178 ) 900 522,394 (1) Includes revenues and expenses earned and incurred between segments of Teekay Offshore during the three months and year ended December 31, 2017.





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA From Equity-Accounted Vessels Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) At 100% Partnership's 50% At 100% Partnership's 50% Revenues 77,566 38,783 29,482 14,741 Vessel and other operating expenses (27,026 ) (13,513 ) (8,234 ) (4,117 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,905 ) (7,952 ) (8,226 ) (4,113 ) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 34,635 17,318 13,022 6,511 Net interest expense (1) (11,441 ) (5,721 ) (8,538 ) (4,269 ) Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (2) (13,325 ) (6,663 ) 764 382 Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 314 157 (1,100 ) (550 ) Total other items (24,452 ) (12,227 ) (8,874 ) (4,437 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels before income tax expense 10,183 5,091 4,148 2,074 Income tax recovery 291 146 103 52 Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 10,474 5,237 4,251 2,126 Depreciation and amortization 15,905 7,952 8,226 4,113 Net interest expense (1) 11,441 5,721 8,538 4,269 Income tax recovery (291 ) (146 ) (103 ) (52 ) EBITDA 37,529 18,764 20,912 10,456 Add (subtract) specific items affecting EBITDA: Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments (2) 13,325 6,663 (764 ) (382 ) Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (314 ) (157 ) 1,100 550 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 50,540 25,270 21,248 10,624 (1) Net interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2017 includes an unrealized loss of $3.1 million ($1.5 million at the Partnership's 50% share) related to interest rate swaps designated and qualifying as cash flow hedges for the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO unit. (2) Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments includes an unrealized loss of $13.3 million ($6.7 million at the Partnership's 50% share) for the three months ended December 31, 2018 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai and Pioneiro de Libra FPSO units and an unrealized gain of $1.2 million ($0.6 million at the Partnership's 50% share) for the three months ended December 31, 2017 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit.





Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) At 100% Partnership's 50% At 100% Partnership's 50% Revenues 262,205 131,103 90,662 45,331 Vessel and other operating expenses (76,931 ) (38,466 ) (23,942 ) (11,971 ) Depreciation and amortization (61,893 ) (30,947 ) (21,439 ) (10,719 ) Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 123,381 61,690 45,281 22,641 Net interest expense (1) (37,166 ) (18,585 ) (14,874 ) (7,437 ) Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments (2) (7,047 ) (3,523 ) (139 ) (70 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (loss) 636 318 (1,178 ) (589 ) Total other items (43,577 ) (21,790 ) (16,191 ) (8,096 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels before income tax expense 79,804 39,900 29,090 14,545 Income tax expense (883 ) (442 ) (206 ) (103 ) Net income / equity income of equity-accounted vessels 78,921 39,458 28,884 14,442 Depreciation and amortization 61,893 30,947 21,439 10,719 Net interest expense (1) 37,166 18,585 14,874 7,437 Income tax expense 883 442 206 103 EBITDA 178,863 89,432 65,403 32,701 Add (subtract) specific items affecting EBITDA: Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments (2) 7,047 3,523 139 70 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (636 ) (318 ) 1,178 589 Adjusted EBITDA from equity-accounted vessels 185,274 92,637 66,720 33,360 (1) Net interest expense for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 includes an unrealized gain of $9.7 million ($4.9 million at the Partnership's 50% share) and an unrealized loss of $2.6 million ($1.3 million at the Partnership's 50% share), respectively, related to interest rate swaps designated and qualifying as cash flow hedges for the Pioneiro de Libra FPSO unit. (2) Realized and unrealized loss on derivative instruments includes an unrealized loss of $6.3 million ($3.1 million at the Partnership's 50% share) for the year ended December 31, 2018 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai and Pioneiro de Libra FPSO units and an unrealized gain of $2.0 million ($1.0 million at the Partnership's 50% share) for the year ended December 31, 2017 related to interest rate swaps for the Cidade de Itajai FPSO unit.





Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation of total CFVO to Adjusted EBITDA is summarized in the table below: Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Total CFVO, as previously reported (1) 161,538 162,242 167,323 271,672 762,775 544,972 Adjustments no longer made: Amortization of non-cash portion of revenue contracts (2) 4,374 4,205 9,058 22,578 40,215 16,032 Termination of Arendal Spirit UMS charter contract (3) — — — — — (8,888 ) Other adjustments (1,066 ) (1,305 ) (1,360 ) (468 ) (4,199 ) (5,808 ) New adjustment: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests (4,399 ) (4,944 ) (2,693 ) (4,234 ) (16,270 ) (23,914 ) Adjusted EBITDA 160,447 160,198 172,328 289,548 782,521 522,394 (1) Please refer to the Appendices to the applicable previous releases announcing the respective quarterly and annual results for the definition of this term and reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. (2) Reflects the amortization of non-cash deferred revenue on the Piranema Spirit and Knarr FPSO units. (3) Reflects the write-off of deferred revenues and operating expenses as a result of the termination of the Arendal Spirit UMS charter contract in late-April 2017.





Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income as previously defined and reported to Adjusted Net Income as now defined is summarized in the table below: Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders, as previously defined and reported (1) 13,701 (732 ) 7,053 130,463 150,485 39,977 Adjustments no longer made: Amortization of non-cash portion of revenue contracts (2) — — 4,507 — 4,507 — Termination of Arendal Spirit UMS charter contract (3) — — — — — (8,888 ) Depreciation policy change (4) (5,405 ) — — — (5,405 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to partners and preferred unitholders, as re-defined 8,296 (732 ) 11,560 130,463 149,587 31,089 (1) Please refer to the Appendices to the applicable previous releases announcing the respective quarterly and annual results for the definition of this term and reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure under GAAP. (2) Reflects the accelerated portion of amortization of non-cash deferred revenue on the Piranema Spirit FPSO unit. (3) Reflects the write-off of deferred revenues and operating expenses as a result of the termination of the Arendal Spirit UMS charter contract in late-April 2017. (4) Relates to an increase in depreciation expense as a result of the change in the useful life and residual value estimates of certain of the Partnership's shuttle tankers effective in the first quarter of 2018.

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including, among others: the timing and amount of future settlement payments from Petrobras, including the impact on revenue and of any Offset Amounts; the timing and certainty of the effectiveness of the agreement with Alpha to develop the Cheviot field, including satisfaction by Alpha of the financing and other conditions precedent to its effectiveness, which conditions remain out of our control; the timing and certainty of first oil on the Cheviot field; the expected funding from Alpha for the life extension and upgrade costs relating to the Petrojarl Varg FPSO; the contract extension for the Piranema Spirit FPSO and the related impact on EBITDA; and the timing of shuttle tanker newbuildings and the commencement of related contracts.