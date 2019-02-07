Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per common share. The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on March 7, 2019, to common stock shareholders of record on February 21, 2019.



About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $6.12 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 59 branches in Texas and operates a network of 82 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at www.southside.com/about/investor-relations. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Julie Shamburger at (903) 531-7134, or julie.shamburger@southside.com .

