ATCO Ltd. to Release Year-End Results on February 28, 2019

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATCO Ltd. (TSX:ACO, ACO.Y))



ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The news release will be distributed via www.globenewswire.com and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.atco.com .

ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast to discuss our year-end financial results. Dennis DeChamplain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss year-end financial results and recent developments at 9:30 am Mountain Time (11:30 am Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 1-800-319-4610. No pass code is required. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the ATCO teleconference.

Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at:

https://www.atco.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations

A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 28, 2019. Please call 1-800-319-6413 and enter pass code 2937. An archive of the webcast will be available on February 28, 2019 and a transcript of the call will be posted on https://www.atco.com/about-us/investors/events-presentations within a few business days.

With approximately 7,000 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global holding corporation with investments in Structures & Logistics (workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; natural gas transmission, distribution and infrastructure development; energy storage and industrial water solutions; and electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Media & Investor Inquiries:

D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain

Senior Vice President &

Chief Financial Officer

403-292-7502

Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.



Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.



The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.



Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.









PDF available: http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/05f6284d-d49e-48f9-bf14-154fb97d20d2