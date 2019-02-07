Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) and Encourages THS Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).



On November 16, 2016 a complaint was filed alleging that between January 20, 2016 and November 2, 2016, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company's private label business was underperforming; (2) the company's acquisition strategy was underperforming; (3) the company had overstated its full-year 2016 guidance; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about TreeHouse's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. Recently the federal court presiding over the litigation denied defendants' motion to dismiss the class action complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed against TreeHouse and certain executive officer defendants.

