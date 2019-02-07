Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Our investigation concerns whether Health Insurance has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On November 27, 2018, Aurelius Value published a report stating, among other things, that "[p]reviously sealed documents gathered by the FTC directly undermine management's claims and prove that a large boiler room operation recently shuttered by the government for a massive alleged fraud was responsible for roughly half of HIIQ's sales. Evidence also suggests that HIIQ policies have been contaminated by insurance fraud and reveal that other HIIQ brokers prey on consumers with falsehoods."

On this news, Health Insurance's share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $31.20 on November 27, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Health Insurance shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Health Insurance please go to https://bespc.com/hiiq/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.