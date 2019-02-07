RioCan Announces a New $350 Million Unsecured Bank Facility and Extension of an Existing Unsecured Bank Facility

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan") (TSX:REI) announced today that it has closed on a $350 million, five-year non-revolving unsecured credit facility with a maturity date of February 7, 2024 and, through an interest rate swap, bears an annual fixed interest rate of 3.339%. The credit facility is with three financial institutions, which include two Schedule I banks and one Schedule III bank. RioCan has fully drawn on the credit facility to repay certain debt and for general trust purposes. Under the terms of the credit agreement, RioCan is required to maintain certain financial covenants similar to those of its revolving unsecured operating line of credit and other non-revolving unsecured credit facilities.



In addition, RioCan has extended the maturity date of its $150 million non-revolving unsecured credit facility from December 27, 2019 to June 27, 2024, fixing the annual interest rate at 3.425% through an interest rate swap. RioCan has also fixed the annual interest rate for $125 million of its other non-revolving unsecured credit facility maturing on January 31, 2023 at 3.38% through an interest rate swap.

These transactions demonstrate the strength of RioCan's creditworthiness and serve to further strengthen RioCan's financial flexibility by providing access to additional capital sources, extending the average term to maturity of its total debt, and reducing its floating interest rate debt exposure.

About RioCan

