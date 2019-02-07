Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. ("Herbalife" or the "Company") (NYSE:HLF) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On February 7, 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled, "Caught on Tape: Herbalife Executive Told Colleague to Ignore Expense Limits." This article stated that Richard Goudis resigned last month as CEO of Herbalife, "after a recording of comments he made years ago about bypassing internal accounting policies recently ended up in the hands of federal investigators."

This news drove the price of Herbalife shares down almost 5%. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Herbalife securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/herbalife .

