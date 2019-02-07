Educational Seminars on Addiction Use, the Truth About Drugs Program

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Using the award-winning Truth About Drugs Program, the Florida Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World is offering free educational workshops every Wednesday in Downtown Clearwater. The seminars are held at 7pm at their Clearwater center, located at 41 N. Ft. Harrison Ave. There is no cost to attend.



The Florida Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World has a facility on North Fort Harrison Ave. in Clearwater. Providing a meeting ground for those seeking to create a drug-free future, the center also offers regular educational seminars based on the award-winning Truth About Drugs Program.





"If I would have known some of the things that were going to happen to me as a result of my drug use, I probably would have never surrounded myself with the people that I did," said one former addict, whose story is featured in the Truth About Drugs documentary. The documentary serves as the centerpiece of the program.

"This documentary, coupled with booklets covering the major drugs of choice, give people the actual information about what each drug is, what it will do to you and the long-term effects of the drug on your body and mind," said Julieta Santagostino, the President of the Foundation in Florida.

"Education can help a person make up their mind not to do drugs – it isn't ‘just say no.' It is here, look for yourself," said Santagostino.

The seminars last for about an hour, include excerpts from the "The Truth About Drugs" documentary and are interactive. "This isn't a morality lecture," said Ms. Santagostino, "this is about getting the information and making an informed decision about your future."

Educational materials are also provided for free to attendees so that these can be shared with family and friends.

Humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, "The planet has hit a barrier which prevents any widespread social progress—drugs and other biochemical substances." This statement leads to his further assessment of the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric: "Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs."

This galvanized the Church of Scientology and Scientologists to initiate the Truth About Drugs, a secular program which for more than two decades has empowered the millions with the truth about drugs.

To learn more about the Truth About Drugs Program, or to reserve your seat at an upcoming seminar, please call (727) 467-6962 or email the foundation at info.fl@drugfreeworld.com.

ABOUT DRUG-FREE WORLD

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit public benefit corporation that empowers youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free. Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed, tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held in some 180 countries and Truth About Drugs public service announcements have been aired on more than 500 television stations. These materials and activities have helped people around the world learn about the destructive side effects of drugs and thereby make the decision for themselves to not use them.

