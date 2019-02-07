Digital Check Hires Jeff Pink as VP of Manufacturing

Northbrook, IL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check Corp. has hired Jeff Pink in the role of vice president of manufacturing in Digital Check's Southern California operations. In the newly created position, he will assume responsibility over day-to-day operations for assembly, testing, warehouse and inventory management.

Mr. Pink joins Digital Check from Physical Optics Corporation, a Torrance, CA-based defense contractor, where he served as director of manufacturing operations. He previously held various senior operations titles at companies in the aerospace and telecommunications industries. Overall, Pink brings more than 25 years' experience in manufacturing, engineering, and project management, as well as extensive knowledge of overseas supply chain logistics.

"Digital Check designs and assembles the majority of our products in-house, as well as sourcing our own components and thoroughly vetting each of our suppliers," said Glenn Embury, executive vice president of operations. "As our manufacturing operation maintains its rapid growth, we are continually expanding our pool of talented individuals with the technical and logistical expertise to support that expansion. Jeff brings us a wealth of knowledge from highly technical and exacting industries, which will serve us well in the future."

In addition to a master's degree in computer engineering from the Rochester Institute of Technology, Pink holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and a Lean Sigma Six Black Belt certification.

