CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, XPO, SOGO and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 - December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Allegations: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Class Period: February 26, 2014 - December 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 12, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, XPO Logistics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) XPO's highly touted aggressive M&A strategy had yielded only minimal returns to the Company; (ii) XPO was utilizing improper accounting practices to mask its true financial condition, including, inter alia, under-reporting of bad debts and aggressive amortization assumptions; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Allegations: Sogou Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants' sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou's existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou's cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou's cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company's AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenue in the second half of 2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Allegations: DXC Technology Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

