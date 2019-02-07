VITAS HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES VALENTINE HELPLINE FOR CALIFORNIANS GRIEVING THIS VALENTINE'S DAY

San Diego, Cali., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valentine's Day is widely recognized as a day of celebrating love; however, for some it is a day of remembrance as they honor the memory of a loved one who has passed. To assist those grieving this Valentine's Day, February 14, VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, is launching the California Valentine Helpline.

This unique helpline will connect those coping with the loss of a loved one with VITAS bereavement specialists in California. The specialists will be available at 844.218.4827 from 5 a.m. to midnight on Thursday, February 14, 2019 to provide meaningful grief support and referrals.

"Losing a life partner is one of the most traumatic events we can face. It is very natural to experience a resurgence of grief, even many years after a loss, especially on holidays like Valentine's Day," said Robin Fiorelli, LCSW, senior director of bereavement and volunteer services for VITAS. "At VITAS, we understand each person grieves differently and there is no timeline for how long it takes before the hurt of loss lessens."

VITAS Healthcare is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. Over the past 40 years, the company has offered grief and bereavement support to thousands of families and friends while a patient is receiving hospice care and for up to 13 months following a death. Even after that time, VITAS staff is always available to listen and help loved ones through their grief. Some of VITAS' bereavement services include:

Home visits from bereavement specialists, chaplains and volunteers

Bereavement telephone support

Bereavement support groups led by VITAS staff

Memorial services and memory bears

Quarterly bereavement newsletters and educational materials

Community resource referrals to grief therapists, community support groups, etc.

If you live in California and are interested in receiving bereavement support this Valentine's Day, February 14, call the California Valentine Helpline between 5 a.m. and midnight at 844.218.4827, and for more information about VITAS services and bereavement programs throughout the year, visit VITAS.com.

Established in 1978, VITAS® Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 47 hospice programs in 14 states (California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 12,145 professionals who care for terminally ill patients daily, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 27 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the third quarter of 2018, VITAS reported an average daily census of 17,976. Visit www.vitas.com.

