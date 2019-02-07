The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Initial Slate of Presenting Companies at the Seventh Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced the initial slate of presenting companies at its annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day, which will take place March 21, 2019 in New York City. This annual meeting provides institutional, strategic, and venture investors with unique insights into financing opportunities for cell and gene therapy-based treatments and tools.





This year's event will include clinical and commercial experts addressing the outlook for these products, and how this sector is impacting key therapeutic areas, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, ophthalmology, rare diseases, diabetes, wound healing, tissue repair, and neurodegenerative diseases. The program also includes talks by key opinion leaders in the industry, analysts closely following the sector, as well as presentations by more than 30 of the most promising companies in the field.



Initial Slate of Presenting Companies:

4D Molecular Therapeutics, AGTC, American Gene Technologies, AVROBIO, Axovant Sciences, Biostage, bluebird bio, B-MoGen Biotechnologies, Caladrius Biosciences, Caribou Biosciences, Carisma Therapeutics, Cynata Therapeutics, Fibrocell, Genprex, Histogen, Homology Medicines, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Kiadis Pharma, LogicBio Therapeutics, Longeveron, MaxCyte, Mesoblast, Miromatrix, Ophthotech, Orbit Biomedical, Oxford BioMedica, ReNeuron, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sangamo Therapeutics, Sigilon Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, Synpromics, Vivet Therapeutics, and Zelluna Immunotherapy.



Additional companies and the program's complete agenda will be announced shortly.



Meeting co-hosts include Chardan, PNC Healthcare, Raymond James, and Solebury Trout. This year's sponsors include Crossover Search, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, Lonza, and Medpace.



For more information please visit the event's website at www.arminvestorday.com. Attendance is complimentary for credentialed investors and members of the media, however RSVP is required. Paid attendance is available, but is offered at the discretion of ARM. Please indicate interest in attending here.



About The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 300 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.







