Freedom Boat Club Appoints New Director of Marketing

Venice, FL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick Gosselin has been appointed to serve as the Director of Marketing for Freedom Boat Club and its sister company, Freedom RVing, effective February 18. Gosselin will oversee the company's internal marketing team and all corporate marketing initiatives from the company's national headquarters in Venice, FL.





In this capacity, Gosselin will work closely with the Freedom Boat Club executive team to develop and direct global marketing activities for Freedom Boat Club and Freedom RVing, as well as manage marketing for its company-owned stores. He will also work closely with Freedom Boat Club's franchise owners to develop marketing initiatives that benefit clubs globally.

Gosselin, who has previously worked extensively in the franchising industry, brings a wealth of marketing experience to this position. Prior to joining Freedom Boat Club, he worked in marketing and brand development at World of Beer Franchising, The Boston Beer Company, and Vistaprint.

Notable is his recent work as Director of Marketing at World of Beer Franchising in Tampa, Florida where he worked closely with many of the company's franchise and corporate locations to build sales among a crowded (and growing) restaurant market. He was also named the "World of Beer Employee of the Year" by his colleagues in 2017 for his work in the field.

Born and raised in New England, Nick is a graduate of Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing. He and his family moved to Florida two years ago to enjoy the Florida sunshine and boating lifestyle.

Added Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio, "We believe hiring an individual with Nick's experience for this key role is indicative of our long-term commitment to developing and enhancing various marketing initiatives within our companies. We're thrilled to have Nick join our growing business."

About Freedom Boat Club

Freedom Boat Club is the world's largest members-only boating club. It is a simple alternative to boat ownership. Members have unlimited access to the home club's fleet and can reserve a boat using a member-friendly online reservation system. Member privileges are also available at any of more than 170 Freedom Boat Club franchises throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Each provides a fleet of boats that come with less stress and a lower price tag than owning a single boat. Freedom Boat Club offers a variety of membership plans. In 2018, Freedom Boat Club also launched Freedom RVing to replicate the success of the boat club model in the RV space. For more information, visit freedomboatclub.com or FreedomRVing.com.

Gabrielle Hoover Freedom Boat Club 941-525-6846 ghoover@freedomboatclub.com