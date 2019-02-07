Chatsworth Products Expands Manufacturing Capabilities in Canada with Acquisition of R. F. Mote

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2019, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a global manufacturer of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure products and industrial enclosures, has acquired R. F. Mote Ltd., a privately-owned Canadian provider of data center racks, cabinets and enclosures.



With the addition of R. F. Mote's portfolio and installed base, CPI can further address its Canadian customer base by providing locally fabricated products. By adding Canadian manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the region, CPI will be better positioned to serve the market with shorter lead times.



Additionally, CPI expects to realize increased opportunities for attachment of market-leading enclosure accessories such intelligent power monitoring and control, through its eConnect® Power Distribution Units and Electronic Access Control solutions.



"The acquisition is in line with CPI's continual growth and global expansion strategy, and we are thrilled to be combining forces with a management team that has such a long and proven history of excellence in the Canadian market," says CPI CEO, Michael Custer.



"We are very excited to bring our two great companies together and to have R. F. Mote become part of such a highly respected industry leader that is CPI," says R.F. Mote President, Les Mote.



Details of the deal were not disclosed, but effective immediately, R. F. Mote is a wholly owned subsidiary of CPI.



Established in 1966, the Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, company focuses on products for the data center, telecommunications and colocation markets. Like CPI, R. F. Mote's highly skilled and experienced workforce excels at delivering quick-turnaround, high-quality products.



CPI's branch and showroom in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Ontario, was opened in 2011 and quickly became one of the best local resources of product expertise, helping companies in the region successfully accomplish their ICT infrastructure projects.



For more information on R.F. Mote, visit the website. For more information on CPI, visit the website.

###

About Chatsworth Products

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customization that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

Raissa Carey Chatsworth Products, Inc. 512-591-9525 RCarey@chatsworth.com