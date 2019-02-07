Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 12, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2019.



Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

