SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SunTrust Banks, Inc. to BB&T Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased SunTrust Banks, Inc. ("SunTrust" or the "Company") (NYSE:STI) stock prior to February 7, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Under the terms of the transaction, SunTrust shareholders will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T for each share of SunTrust stock they own. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/suntrust-banks-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The SunTrust merger investigation concerns whether the Board of SunTrust breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether BB&T Corporation is underpaying for SunTrust shares, thus unlawfully harming SunTrust shareholders.

