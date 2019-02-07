CNH Industrial Selects aPriori for Product Cost Management

CONCORD, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori , a leading provider of product cost management (PCM) software featuring Design for Manufacturability and Cost solutions, has been selected by CNH Industrial to help identify and eliminate cost drivers early in the product design lifecycle. Companies employing modern PCM strategies and technology improve product profitability and accelerate time to market.



CNH Industrial is a global manufacturer of heavy industrial machinery such as construction and earth moving equipment, tractors and agricultural equipment, buses and coaches, firefighting vehicles, engines and transmissions. The company employs more than 63,000 people in 66 manufacturing plants and 53 research and development centers in 180 countries. CNH Industrial's brands include: Case IH, Case Construction Equipment, New Holland, IVECO, Heuliez, Magirus and FPT Industrial.​

"CNH Industrial intends to implement the aPriori Product Cost Management solution as part of a corporate goal to bring cost visibility to our engineering teams earlier in their product development process," said Ali El Idrissi, Global Director, CNH Industrial Product Cost Management. "Our plan is to use aPriori to review manufacturability of early stage products designs and provide costing feedback throughout the detailed design process. In the future, CNH Industrial plans to expand aPriori usage to members of the sourcing organization. aPriori cost estimates will provide this team with detailed manufacturing data to assist in negotiations with our supplier community."

aPriori's product cost management platform provides design and sourcing teams with real-time cost estimates on parts and products in design. The software leverages CAD and intelligent cost models to simulate the manufacturing process and quickly quantify the impact of changes to product design, materials, manufacturing processes, volumes and location. aPriori also provides sourcing teams with regional cost benchmarks based on the company's specific requirements, enabling it to collaborate more effectively with its suppliers.

"aPriori product cost management software helps customers like CNH Industrial, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Kenworth Trucks, Ford Motor Company and Honeywell Aerospace identify cost drivers early in the design and sourcing process and eliminate expensive and time-consuming post-launch redesigns to achieve target profit margins," said Stephanie Feraday, President and CEO of aPriori. "This approach of attacking cost at the point of origin ultimately helps our customers improve product profitability and accelerate time to market."

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defense Vehicles for defense and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

About aPriori

aPriori design for manufacturability and cost software solutions generate hard-dollar product cost savings for discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre- and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview demonstration of aPriori, click here .

