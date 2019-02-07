Anima Biotech to Present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2019

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of drugs that specifically control mRNA translation, today announced the company will present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place in New York, NY, February 11 – 12, 2019.



Yochi Slonim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anima Biotech, will provide an overview of the company's business and technology during his presentation and will be available for questions and one-on-one meetings with attendees registered for the conference.

Details regarding the company's presentation are as follows:

Event: 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 11, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Room: Chelsea

Venue: The New York Marriott Marquis, 1535 Broadway, New York, NY



About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing Translation Control Therapeutics, the first platform for the discovery of small molecule drugs that specifically control mRNA translation as a new strategy against many diseases. With novel biology that monitors the translation of proteins and proprietary cloud based analysis software, we identify drug candidates that modulate a target protein's production. We develop a pipeline across therapeutic areas and partner with Pharma for their targets including our $1B+ collaboration with Lilly for the discovery and development of translation inhibitors of several targets. Our approach was further validated with 5 granted patents, 14 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

