Nexthink Expands U.S. Footprint with Opening of New Boston Office

BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexthink , the leader in digital employee experience software for enterprises, today announced the opening of a new office location in Boston, MA to support its rapid expansion in the United States market. The Switzerland-based tech pioneer established Boston as its U.S. headquarters in 2016 and has since sought out a larger space to accommodate its growing employee and customer base in North America. Nexthink also announced that it grew its revenues in the United States by 100 percent year-over-year in 2018.



In the heart of Boston's historic downtown, the 7,300 square-foot space is located at 294 Washington Street and aligns with the company's expected internal growth, as Nexthink plans to double its employee count in 2019 to help meet the increasing market demand for its digital employee experience platform. The recently renovated complex will house Nexthink's expanding staff of business development, legal, sales and marketing teams.

"Just a few years ago, we established Boston as our official United States headquarters, and we have been so successful here that we are doubling down on our investment," said Pedro Bados, Co-founder and CEO of Nexthink. "Our new home in this innovative city will allow us to propel the company even further, and we look forward to continuing to tap into the incredible talent that Boston has to offer to help us with our ongoing mission of fundamentally changing how organizations approach IT operations."

The new Boston office comes on the heels of significant momentum for the company, as it raised an $85 million funding round in December 2018 to accelerate global sales efforts, fuel international growth across key markets and drive the continued enhancement of its digital employee experience platform for enterprises.

Supporting over 1,000 enterprise customers worldwide, Nexthink enables companies to maintain and enhance the digital experience workplace. By placing a strategic focus on the end-user experience through automation, the Nexthink platform allows companies to have the visibility and control to resolve IT-related issues when they arise across all employee endpoints. With Nexthink, enterprise IT departments can take a truly proactive approach to IT, get ahead of potential problems and free up the department to focus on more impactful, company-wide initiatives.

About Nexthink

Nexthink is the global leader in digital employee experience. Our products allow enterprises to create highly productive digital workplaces for their employees by delivering an optimal end-user experience. Through a unique combination of real-time analytics, automation and employee feedback across all endpoints, Nexthink helps IT teams to meet the needs of the modern digital workplace. Learn more at www.nexthink.com .