PubMatic and Goodway Group Introduce First Fully Transparent, Agency-Controlled SSP Fee Model

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic and Goodway Group announced today that they have signed an agreement to place the management of the supply ad tech fee in the buyer's control. This partnership between PubMatic and Goodway Group is the first to introduce a 100 percent transparent, agency-controlled fee model that empowers buyers to improve the efficiency of their programmatic supply path and drive sustainable increases in digital advertising revenue to publishers.



As brand spend continues to drive growth of the programmatic industry, marketers have pushed for greater fee transparency. According to a World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) survey, more than 85 percent of advertisers worldwide prioritized ensuring a fully transparent relationship with their programmatic partners (source: eMarketer ). To that end, Goodway Group has negotiated a single fee to be paid for all media buys transacted on the PubMatic platform.

The fee will replace the standard publisher fee to become the only fee charged for these transactions. This goes beyond other industry approaches to share the fee in the bid request, which requires complete coverage by publishers and introduces operational challenges for buyers, limiting their ability to leverage spending power to improve the economics of their preferred SSP relationships.

"The current SSP fee model is broken. Despite the massive push for transparency in our industry over the last few years, SSP and exchange fees have continued to be hard to pin down and out of most buyers' negotiation reach," said Jay Friedman, president of Goodway Group. "Goodway is proud to partner with PubMatic to gain full cost control through the entire programmatic value chain."

PubMatic has been a vocal proponent of transparency and efficiency, driven by the understanding that a more transparent supply chain will increase the value of programmatic at large and result in greater overall spend for the ecosystem. The Goodway Group has aggressively consolidated spend across limited SSPs and exchanges over the past 18 months to drive fairer, more transparent pricing to continue to deliver a better value to its clients. PubMatic's partnership with Goodway Group offers advertisers a new and elevated iteration of its current offering by putting transparency and control in the hands of the buyers.

"We are excited to work with Goodway Group to continue pushing the programmatic supply chain toward a more transparent future," said Rajeev Goel, co-founder and CEO of PubMatic. "With more efficient and transparent economics, we are helping Goodway Group deliver better ROI to their clients and ultimately increasing yield and driving sustainable business growth for our premium publishers."

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the digital partner advertisers trust to drive campaign performance and media efficiency. Proud to be completely independently owned and operated, Goodway provides trustworthy expertise that meets its clients' needs – and no one else's. Using predictive intelligence, Goodway helps advertisers get the most value out of every impression across all paid digital media. Through the combination of employing the smartest technology and the most experienced people in the industry, Goodway delivers authentic results. Find Goodway Group online at goodwaygroup.com .

About PubMatic

PubMatic is a publisher-focused sell-side platform for an open digital media future. Featuring leading omni-channel revenue automation technology for publishers and enterprise-grade programmatic tools for media buyers, PubMatic's publisher-first approach enables advertisers to access premium inventory at scale. Processing over 12 trillion advertiser bids per month, PubMatic has created a global infrastructure to drive publisher monetization and control over their ad inventory. Since 2006, PubMatic's focus on data and technology innovation has fueled the rise of the programmatic industry as a whole. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 13 offices and six data centers worldwide.

PubMatic is a registered trademark of PubMatic, Inc.

