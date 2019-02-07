Agile Stacks Completes Series A Funding Round Led by Rosecliff Ventures and Joined by Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group

San Mateo, CA, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks , Inc., provider of the leading DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), today announced that the company has raised $6 million in Series A funding. The financing round was led by Rosecliff Ventures and joined by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), along with initial investors Canaan and Alumni Ventures Group.

Digital businesses demand agility, both in their ability to bring new solutions to market quickly and in the capacity for those solutions to respond to demands on the fly by harnessing artificial intelligence and machine learning. Agile Stacks uniquely addresses these demands by delivering full-function Kubernetes, DevOps cloud stacks and ML tooling within minutes. The funding follows the growing demand for Agile Stacks across a range of industries and its recently announced availability on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

"For too long, companies chose between building their own cloud with best-of-breed tools, which maximizes flexibility but takes months to deploy, or using an all-in-one solution limited to vendor's designated tools—imposing a rigidity that doesn't support today's dynamic digital economy," said Michael Murphy, founder and managing partner of Rosecliff Ventures, who has joined the Agile Stacks board of directors. "Agile Stacks brings an innovative approach to not only bridging this gap but also tackling the tough challenges in capitalizing on machine learning in the cloud. We are excited to invest in the visionary team at Agile Stacks and working together to bring its platform to a broader, global market."

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also joined the funding round as a strategic investor, adding Agile Stacks to the Pathfinder program.

"The Hewlett Packard Pathfinder program was created to invest in leading innovative companies aligned to the HPE strategy, combine their technologies with the HPE product portfolio, and bring validated solutions to HPE's customers," said Vishal Lall, chief strategy officer, HPE. "Agile Stacks automates the edge to cloud stack, providing flexibility and increasing agility. This aligns with our vision for a hybrid cloud and allows us to jointly deliver a simple, comprehensive and flexible stack to our customers."

Rosecliff Ventures and HPE are joined by seed investors in Agile Stacks: Canaan and Alumni Ventures Group.

"We saw early on that there was a gap in the market for an all-in-one solution that simplifies the move to the cloud while giving companies the flexibility to choose the tools they need. Agile Stacks fills that gap with a powerful solution built by cloud experts from some of the world's leading technology firms," said Maha Ibrahim, general partner at Canaan and a member of the Agile Stacks board. "We are excited to extend our investment in the talented team at Agile Stacks and support their ground-breaking innovations in automated cloud stack deployments."

"Agile Stacks is addressing key problems with microservices, recognizing that the relationships across services are often as important as the services themselves," said Michael Collins, CEO of Alumni Ventures Group. "We have been privileged to participate in two rounds of financing for Agile Stacks, and we are pleased to not only invest in the company but also help build the business through references, referrals, and introductions."

Agile Stacks will use the financing to build the technology and solution partner ecosystem around its Agile Stacks DevOps automation platform, as well as expand the delivery of solutions, services and training to help Agile Stacks customers accelerate their software delivery and ML implementations using composable, automated cloud stacks.

"In today's digital economy, enterprises can't afford to spend more than a year implementing the cloud infrastructure that will power their solutions. That is why we're seeing strong demand for our next-generation Agile Stacks cloud automation platform to drive efficiency, scale, and speed of deployment across our customers' entire infrastructure," said John Mathon, Agile Stacks co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to tap into the extensive industry knowledge and connections that Rosecliff, HPE, Canaan and Alumni Ventures bring as we work with customers and partners to extend the solutions and ecosystem around our platform."

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability and reliability required for today's digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Canaan, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com .

