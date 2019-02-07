Cowen to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company) will host a conference call on February 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018.



About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. ("Cowen" or the "Company") is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company's broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen's investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at cowen.com.

