Helius Medical Technologies to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results will be released after the market closes on Thursday, March 14.



Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 14 to discuss the results of the quarter and the year. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-393-4306 (734-385-2616 for international callers) and provide access code 8929969. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events .

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 8929969. The webcast will be archived on the Events section of the Company's investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an investigational, non-invasive, medical device in the United States, for which Helius has requested De Novo classification and 510(k) clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury when combined with targeted physical therapy. PoNS is a licensed class II medical device in Canada. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States or the European Union.

