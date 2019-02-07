WaveSense CEO Tarik Bolat to Speak on Building the Safest and Most Reliable Self-Driving Vehicles Using Ground Penetrating Radar at MOVE 2019

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveSense, Inc., providing the safest and most reliable navigation for self-driving vehicles using ground-penetrating radar, will be participating in MOVE 2019 with a speaking session featuring WaveSense CEO and Co-Founder Tarik Bolat and a presence on the show floor (booth #56). MOVE 2019 is the world's most important mobility event taking place February 12-13 at the ExCeL Convention Center located in London, England.



WaveSense CEO and Co-Founder Tarik Bolat's session titled "WaveSense's ground-penetrating radar: The secret to the safest autonomous vehicles is mapping below the road" is scheduled for Day Two of the conference; on Wednesday, February 13 at 2:20 p.m. GMT.

Tarik Bolat leads WaveSense's active partnerships with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, and other autonomous vehicle technology leaders. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from Columbia University.

Today's autonomous vehicles struggle to "see" and navigate due to an ever-changing surface environment – inclement weather, poor lane markings, and a lack of stable features to reference mean that vehicle positioning is not as reliable as it must be to drive significant adoption and earn the public's trust.

WaveSense enables the safest and most reliable navigation for self-driving vehicles by creating and tracking against subterranean maps of our roadways using ground-penetrating radar. WaveSense's core technology is exclusively licensed from MIT where it was originally developed at MIT Lincoln Laboratory for military applications. Self-driving vehicles using WaveSense can navigate in snow, rain, fog, poor/no lane markings, and other common but challenging conditions created by surface dynamics, where technologies like lidar, radar, GPS/INS and cameras are unreliable.

WaveSense builds a fingerprint of our roadways, mapping and tracking against unique geologic patterns underground. Unlike the constantly changing visual landscape above ground, this subterranean data is static, providing a guide that's always available for self-driving vehicles. The company has several pilots underway with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the automotive and technology sectors and recently closed a $3M seed round led by Rhapsody Venture Partners .

About WaveSense

WaveSense is the first company in the world to offer self-driving vehicle navigation based on ground penetrating radar at commercial scale. Its mission is to enable self-driving vehicles to navigate any road safely, precisely and reliably in any condition. It is the worldwide exclusive licensee of IP generated at MIT Lincoln Laboratory while the technology was being developed for the military applications. WaveSense was founded in 2017 and is funded by Rhapsody Venture Partners, a Cambridge, MA-based venture fund focused on investing in and bringing to market breakthrough innovations in hard science and technology. WaveSense was named the Top Autonomous Driving Project at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, and received the "Best in Show" award from PlanetM, the mobility initiative of the Michigan Economic Development Corp. For more information please visit https://wavesense.io .

