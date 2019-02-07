Oyster Consulting Hires Compliance, Risk and Audit Specialist

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that Brian Moran joins the firm as a Director, expanding Oyster's ability to help industry members address risk, legal, operational, financial, sales practice and compliance issues with expertise in Trust Regulations, Federal Banking, OCC, and FDIC, SEC and FINRA Rules.



Brian Moran has 30 years of diverse experience in financial services. He is a former regulator with the SEC, the CFTC, NYSE and AMEX. He is an alumni of Deloitte's financial services division. Brian has an extensive track record of constructing, testing and managing comprehensive compliance programs that enable diverse companies to efficiently navigate through a highly regulated, extremely competitive marketplace.

"Brian's financial and operational experience compliment his compliance skills, making him a valuable asset for our clients," explains George Jennison, Oyster Consulting President. "His knowledge and passion for helping firms assess and improve their operations, technology, risk and compliance programs will be invaluable as firms continually strive to increase revenue and enhance their client experience."

"I am both excited and honored to join the Oyster team. As a consultant for Oyster, I look forward to leveraging my experience to support the growth and success of our clients," Moran said.

Moran joins Oyster Consulting's industry experts in the Operations & Technology, Finance and Accounting and Compliance practice groups, and is located in the Charlotte, North Carolina area.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. We believe that the best run organizations make well-informed decisions with input from finance, operations, compliance, risk, technology, trading and marketing. Oyster offers our clients services in these areas from our platforms. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with practical solutions to their challenges.

CONTACT

Brian Moran

Director

704.840.5943

brian.moran@oysterllc.com

George Jennison

President

804.521.6019

george.jennison@oysterllc.com

www.oysterllc.com

