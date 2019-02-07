Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation Announces First Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Declares Distribution of $0.155 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) ("Oaktree Strategic Income" or the "Company"), a specialty finance company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2018.



Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

Total investment income of $11.3 million ($0.38 per share), down from $14.7 million ($0.50 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, and up from $10.7 million ($0.36 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2017.

Net investment income of $4.9 million ($0.17 per share), down from $5.6 million ($0.19 per share) for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, and up from $4.5 million ($0.15 per share) for the first fiscal quarter of 2017.

Net asset value per share of $9.43, down from $10.04 for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018 and $9.84 for the first fiscal quarter of 2017 primarily due to a decline in certain liquid debt investments resulting from the broader market volatility experienced during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Originated $93.1 million of new investment commitments and received $73.1 million of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

A quarterly distribution was declared of $0.155 per share, payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

Edgar Lee, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, "In the first quarter, OCSI had solid earnings and we made continued progress exiting non-core investments, which now represent less than 10% of the portfolio. The broader market volatility experienced during the quarter led to a decline in the prices of certain liquid debt investments at the end of the quarter. Since then, we have seen encouraging signs that market conditions are improving and have already experienced some recovery in the prices of our liquid debt investments. Despite the mark-to-market decline, we believe that the credit quality of the portfolio is very strong and that we are well positioned to preserve capital and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders."

Distribution Declaration

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.155 per share, payable on March 29, 2019 to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019.

Distributions are paid primarily from distributable (taxable) income. To the extent taxable earnings for a fiscal taxable year fall below the total amount of distributions for that fiscal year, a portion of those distributions may be deemed a return of capital to the Company's stockholders.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Operating results: Interest income $ 11,203,567 $ 13,436,037 $ 10,034,267 PIK interest income 7,745 536,377 298,414 Fee income 47,635 751,808 398,049 Total investment income 11,258,947 14,724,222 10,730,730 Net expenses 6,395,410 9,160,910 6,183,955 Net investment income 4,863,537 5,563,312 4,546,775 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (18,064,228 ) 2,795,998 (2,640,807 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations (13,200,691 ) 8,359,310 1,905,968 Net investment income per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) per common share $ (0.62 ) $ 0.09 $ (0.09 ) Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.06





As of December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 Select balance sheet and other data: Investment portfolio at fair value $ 553,351,420 $ 556,841,828 Total debt outstanding 262,156,800 275,056,800 Net assets 277,977,380 295,745,420 Net asset value per share 9.43 10.04 Total leverage 0.94x 0.93x

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $11.3 million, which primarily consisted of $11.2 million of interest income from portfolio companies.

Net expenses for the quarter were $6.4 million, a $2.8 million decrease from $9.2 million in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.0 million one-time write-off of previously unamortized financing costs in connection with the redemption of the $309.0 million debt securitization that occurred during the three months ended September 30, 2018 and a $0.8 million decrease in Part I incentive fees (net of waivers) as a result of lower pre-incentive fee net investment income during the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Net realized and unrealized losses on the investment portfolio for the quarter were $18.1 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of (Dollar amounts in thousands) December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Investments at fair value $ 553,351 $ 556,842 $ 541,408 Number of portfolio companies 79 75 66 Average portfolio company debt size $ 7,100 $ 7,600 $ 8,300 Asset class: Senior secured debt 90.1 % 89.1 % 89.2 % Unsecured debt 9.9 % 10.5 % 10.6 % Equity — % 0.4 % 0.2 % Non-accrual debt investments: Non-accrual investments at fair value $ 50 $ 50 $ 6,352 Non-accrual investments as a percentage of debt investments — % — % 1.2 % Number of investments on non-accrual 1 1 3 Interest rate type: Percentage floating-rate 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Yields: Weighted average yield on debt investments (1) 7.8 % 7.7 % 7.1 % Cash component of weighted average yield on debt investments 7.7 % 7.6 % 6.9 % Weighted average yield on total portfolio investments (2) 7.8 % 7.7 % 6.9 % Investment activity: New investment commitments $ 93,100 $ 91,800 $ 136,200 New funded investment activity (3) $ 87,000 $ 91,000 $ 143,900 Proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales $ 73,100 $ 101,700 $ 161,400 Net new investments (4) $ 13,900 $ (10,700 ) $ (17,500 ) Number of new investment commitments in new portfolio companies 12 13 17 Number of new investment commitments in existing portfolio companies 7 2 3 Number of portfolio company exits 9 9 22

__________

(1) Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments, including our share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV. (2) Annual stated yield earned plus net annual amortization of original issue discount or premium earned on accruing investments and dividend income, including our share of the return on debt investments in the OCSI Glick JV. (3) New funded investment activity is reflected net of original issue discount and includes drawdowns on existing revolver commitments. (4) Net new investments consists of new funded investment activity less proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales.

As of December 31, 2018, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio was $553.4 million and was comprised of investments in 79 companies, including the Company's investments in OCSI Glick JV LLC ("OCSI Glick JV").

At fair value, 90.1% of the Company's portfolio as of December 31, 2018 consisted of senior secured floating-rate debt investments, including 85.7% of first lien loans and 4.4% of second lien loans, and 9.9% consisted of a subordinated note investment in the OCSI Glick JV.



As of December 31, 2018, there was one investment on which the Company had stopped accruing cash and/or PIK interest or original issue discount ("OID") income that, in the aggregate, represented 0.14% of the debt portfolio at cost and 0.01% at fair value.

As of December 31, 2018, the OCSI Glick JV had $159.2 million in assets, including senior secured loans to 32 portfolio companies. The joint venture generated income of $1.5 million for Oaktree Strategic Income during the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $15.0 million of cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash), total principal value of debt outstanding of $262.2 million, and $192.8 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average interest rate on debt outstanding was 4.5% as of December 31, 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, the Company's total leverage ratio was 0.94x debt-to-equity.

About Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions for middle-market companies in both the syndicated and private placement markets. The firm seeks to generate a stable source of current income while minimizing the risk of principal loss and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The Company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Strategic Income's website at www.oaktreestrategicincome.com .

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

December 31, 2018

(unaudited) September 30,

2018 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Control investments (cost December 31, 2018: $73,440,352; cost September 30, 2018: $73,501,970) $ 54,535,309 $ 58,512,170 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (cost December 31, 2018: $515,681,060; cost September 30, 2018: $499,423,794) 498,816,111 498,329,658 Total investments at fair value (cost December 31, 2018: $589,121,412; cost September 30, 2018: $572,925,764) 553,351,420 556,841,828 Cash and cash equivalents 6,892,598 10,439,023 Restricted cash 8,081,210 5,992,764 Interest, dividends and fees receivable 3,074,356 3,139,334 Due from portfolio companies 50,826 167,946 Receivables from unsettled transactions 2,939,282 5,143,533 Deferred financing costs 2,329,897 2,469,675 Derivative asset at fair value — 45,807 Other assets 1,009,609 891,960 Total assets $ 577,729,198 $ 585,131,870 LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 552,712 $ 649,781 Base management fee and incentive fee payable 1,139,267 1,915,682 Due to affiliate 2,855,707 1,700,952 Interest payable 2,549,429 1,130,735 Payables from unsettled transactions 30,419,142 8,932,500 Derivative liability at fair value 28,761 — Director fees payable 50,000 — Credit facilities payable 262,156,800 275,056,800 Total liabilities 299,751,818 289,386,450 Commitments and contingencies Net assets: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 29,466,768 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018 294,668 294,668 Additional paid-in-capital 370,751,389 370,751,389 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (93,068,677 ) (75,300,637 ) Total net assets (equivalent to $9.43 and 10.04 per common share as of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively) 277,977,380 295,745,420 Total liabilities and net assets $ 577,729,198 $ 585,131,870





Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

December 31, 2018 Three months ended

September 30, 2018 Three months ended

December 31, 2017 Interest income: Control investments $ 1,485,423 $ 928,198 $ 1,198,697 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 9,651,149 12,443,148 8,764,475 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 66,995 64,691 71,095 Total interest income 11,203,567 13,436,037 10,034,267 PIK interest income: Control investments — 528,743 295,151 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 7,745 7,634 3,263 Total PIK interest income 7,745 536,377 298,414 Fee income: Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 47,635 751,808 398,049 Total fee income 47,635 751,808 398,049 Total investment income 11,258,947 14,724,222 10,730,730 Expenses: Base management fee 1,414,767 1,437,341 1,412,172 Part I incentive fee 854,378 1,180,825 259,722 Professional fees 458,612 308,234 1,020,183 Directors fees 105,000 105,000 130,000 Interest expense 3,222,954 5,482,159 2,764,477 Administrator expense 434,867 197,206 279,684 General and administrative expenses 332,226 446,961 435,210 Total expenses 6,822,804 9,157,726 6,301,448 Fees waived (427,394 ) 3,184 (117,493 ) Net expenses 6,395,410 9,160,910 6,183,955 Net investment income 4,863,537 5,563,312 4,546,775 Unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Control investments (3,915,243 ) 275,475 (721,175 ) Affiliate investments — — 75,916 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments (15,770,813 ) 2,218,715 2,387,158 Foreign currency forward contract (74,568 ) 45,807 — Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (19,760,624 ) 2,539,997 1,741,899 Realized gains (losses): Affiliate investments — — 28 Non-control/Non-affiliate investments 1,447,306 379,381 (4,382,734 ) Foreign currency forward contract 249,090 (123,380 ) — Net realized gains (losses) 1,696,396 256,001 (4,382,706 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) (18,064,228 ) 2,795,998 (2,640,807 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ (13,200,691 ) $ 8,359,310 $ 1,905,968 Net investment income per common share — basic and diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.15 Earnings (loss) per common share — basic and diluted $ (0.45 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.06 Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 29,466,768 29,466,768 29,466,768



