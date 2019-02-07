Chemesis International Inc. Acquires Intellectual Property for High-Quality Cannabis Extraction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemesis International Inc. (CSE: CSI) (OTC: CADMF) (FRA: CWAA) (the "Company" or "Chemesis"), announces it has acquired intellectual property ("IP") and the physical equipment for an extraction methodology to preserve all of the phytocannabinoids and terpenes from cannabis utilizing a low-temperature process to create "live resin". The method will allow the Company to produce a unique variety of finished goods such as tinctures, shatters, vapes, oils and other consumer products that can be varied to achieve desired potencies of different cannabinoids and terpenes.

The Company will relocate the extraction assets, which are currently situated in a licensed facility in San Diego County, CA, to its extraction facility in Cathedral City, CA. The sales staff will be retained and integrated into the Chemesis operations with the focus expanding to the entire family of brands. This will provide the Company a third extraction method to complement its current ethanol and butane hash oil (BHO) methods. The low temperature extraction will preserve 100% of the natural cannabinoids, increasing yields and eliminating many of the operating costs normally associated with other method processes such as winterization, filtration and evaporation.

This new methodology will allow the Company to bring forward a variety of new products to the marijuana and hemp markets that have not been altered by high heat or solvents, which can degrade the quality of cannabinoids. With this transaction, the Company has initial monthly purchase orders in excess of $200,000USD.

"The new IP we have acquired will allow Chemesis to manufacture products for consumers that will be among the highest quality and potency in the market," said CEO, Edgar Montero. "Chemesis intends to leverage this technology throughout our family of brands to target consumers that are looking for both high quality and cannabinoid entourage effects. The Company also believes the addition of this IP showcases our continued focus on products that are leading the industry in both extraction methodology and product innovation."

Under the terms of this partnership, Chemesis will issue 1,597,633 shares priced at a deemed value of $1.69CDN. The stock issued is subject to 36-month lock-up/leak-out guidelines.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Edgar Montero

CEO and Director

About Chemesis International Inc.

Chemesis International Inc. is a vertically integrated global leader in the cannabis industry, currently operating within California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

Chemesis is developing a strong foothold in key markets, from cultivation, to manufacturing, distribution and retail. Chemesis has facilities in both Puerto Rico and California, allowing for cost effective production and distribution of its products. In addition, Chemesis leverages exclusive brands and partnerships and uses the highest quality extraction methods to provide consumers with quality cannabis products.

Chemesis will add shareholder value by exploring opportunities in emerging markets while consistently delivering quality product to its consumers from seed to sale.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing, including finalizing an acquisition in Colombia. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release