Basilea announces change in the Management Committee - Adesh Kaul appointed CFO

Basel, February 7, 2019 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Adesh Kaul, currently Chief Corporate Development Officer and member of the Management Committee, as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of April 10, 2019. He will succeed Donato Spota, who has decided to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. Mr. Spota will continue in his role until the Annual General Meeting on April 10, 2019.

David Veitch, CEO of Basilea, said: "In Adesh Kaul we have an excellent CFO. He brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance, business development and investor relations. His profound understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and financial experience are highly relevant for the future financial leadership of our company. Adesh's long-standing career at Basilea and knowledge as an existing member of the Management Committee will ensure a seamless transition."

He added: "Following a 16-year career at Basilea, we would like to thank Donato for his commitment and significant contributions and we wish him every success for the future."

CV Adesh Kaul

Adesh Kaul is a Swiss citizen. He is currently the Chief Corporate Development Officer and is a member of the Management Committee of Basilea. Mr. Kaul previously held the position of Head of Corporate Development. He joined Basilea in 2009 and served as Head Business Development, Licensing & Investor Relations and as Head Public Relations & Corporate Communications. From 2015 to 2016, he held the positions of CFO and Head Corporate Development at Polyphor AG. From 2006 to 2009 Mr. Kaul was senior financial analyst at Neue Zürcher Bank and before that he held several senior executive positions in general management and in sales & marketing at Genedata AG.

Mr. Kaul holds master's degrees in economics and in biochemistry from the University of Basel, and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen.

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on the development of products that address the medical challenges in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Peer Nils Schröder, PhD

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

+41 61 606 1102

media_relations@basilea.com

investor_relations@basilea.com

This press release can be downloaded from www.basilea.com

Attachment