DeNA Reports Third Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

TOKYO, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeNA Co., Ltd. (TYO:2432) today announced its IFRS and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. DeNA reported quarterly IFRS revenue of 26.4 billion yen, IFRS operating loss of 2.1 billion yen and non-GAAP operating profit excluding the seasonal sports business of 0.9 billion yen.



"While the Game business underperformed in the third quarter, we are making progress in our new business initiatives," said Isao Moriyasu, President and CEO of DeNA. "To mark the occasion of DeNA's 20th anniversary, we expect to pay out a one-time special dividend of 20 yen per share in addition to the regular dividend of 20 yen per share."

Third Quarter FY2018 Highlights

Investment in new businesses is proceeding according to plan

MOV (formerly TaxiBell) launched in the Tokyo area and has seen good performance for taxi dispatches and repeat usage in existing service areas, and plan to roll out service to Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe areas in the spring

Launched Japanese version of Tencent's Arena of Valor

Recent Developments and Strategic Initiatives

DeNA & NetEase Games are planning to partner for the Japanese launch in spring 2019 of NetEase's Forever Seven Days

SHUEISHA and DeNA have agreed to establish a joint venture to pursue joint business in the field of entertainment, and plan to draw on the strengths of both companies to jointly develop IP games and new digital entertainment services for both Japan and the world

Reached an agreement to partner with MetLife Insurance on services and as our first initiative, we plan to support the maintenance and improvement of health and wellness, and to plan, develop, and provide health promotion insurance

Agreed to sell DeNA's shares in Paygent Co., Ltd. to NTT Data Corporation

Financial Summary (In billion yen) Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 QoQ YoY Revenue (IFRS) 26.4 34.3 32.8 (23%) (19%) Operating profit IFRS (2.1) 5.6 12.6 - - Non-GAAP (1.5) 5.4 2.3 - - Non-GAAP excl. Sports 0.9 2.4 3.3 (62%) (72%) Profit before tax (IFRS) (2.5) 6.7 13.1 - - Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent (IFRS) (1.7) 4.4 12.4 - -

Revised Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Announced February 5, 2019)

Non-GAAP

Operating profit: 8.7 billion yen

IFRS

Revenue: 125.8 billion yen

Operating profit: 13.6 billion yen

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 10.5 billion yen

DeNA forecasts a year-end regular dividend payment of 20 yen per share plus a one‑time special dividend of 20 yen per share to mark the occasion of our 20th anniversary, making for a total dividend of 40 yen per share, with an estimated dividend payout ratio of 55.3%

IFRS to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In billion yen) Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

2018 Sep. 30,

2018 Dec. 31,

2017 QoQ YoY IFRS Operating profit (2.1) 5.6 12.6 - - Reconciliation Account adjustments related to seasonality & one-time factors 0.6 (0.1) (0.2) - - Acquisition and restructuring related, net 0.0 0.0 0.5 - - Sales and disposition related gain (loss) - - (10.7) - - Non-GAAP Operating profit (1.5) 5.4 2.3 - - Operating profit excl. Sports 0.9 2.4 3.3 (62%) (72%)

The information and data contained within this press release have been determined based on information available as of February 7, 2019. DeNA disclaims any obligation to update or revise such information and data, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our opinions and information available as of February 7, 2019, and involve uncertainty. Please be aware that the actual performance data and similar information are subject to influence from diverse factors, and may differ from the forecasts presented herein.

