UPDATE – LogicMonitor Announces Inaugural Level Up Conference in Austin

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based performance monitoring platform for enterprise IT and Managed Service Providers, today announced a series of global events that will help IT professionals modernize monitoring and decision-making in hybrid IT environments.



LogicMonitor is launching a global event series this month exploring AIOps and the Future of Performance Monitoring. The event series, featuring monitoring expertise from LogicMonitor leadership, customers and partners, will uncover the core capabilities for building a successful AIOps strategy, as well as how to continue solidifying ITOps as an intelligent, business-critical function.

"AIOps is top-of-mind for customers and prospects as they plan their IT strategies today and in the future," said Mark Banfield, Chief Revenue Officer at LogicMonitor. "With this series, we're bringing IT professionals across the globe together to learn how to empower their businesses by taking advantage of AIOps in their specific IT environments."

The event series includes US events in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago and San Francisco, and international events in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Stockholm and Sydney. For more details and to register, visit the event series website for AIOps and the Future of Performance Monitoring .

Registration is now open for LogicMonitor's inaugural conference, Level Up, from June 24-26, 2019 at the Fairmont in Austin, Texas. Level Up is a two-day conference that will give attendees hands-on experience and actionable insights into performance monitoring so they can deploy and scale monitoring for services and applications more easily, operate more efficiently and future-proof their IT systems. Level Up will also include opportunities for training and certification by LogicMonitor experts.

"Performance monitoring is imperative for organizations as they navigate digital transformation, so the time is right for a conference that shines a spotlight on its importance and business value," said Mark Kelly, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience at LogicMonitor. "Level Up will give ITOps and DevOps engineers a much-needed opportunity to network with their peers and explore the critical role performance monitoring plays in today's evolving IT landscape."

To learn more about upcoming LogicMonitor events, visit the website .

