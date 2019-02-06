Karl Strauss and Drake's Release Collaboration Beer in Celebration of Their 30th Anniversaries

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karl Strauss Brewing Company and Drake's Brewing Company join forces as they celebrate 30 years of pioneering the craft beer industry in California and beyond. Introducing Level 30 Complete, a collaboration (and joint anniversary) beer. This Hazy IPA is brewed with Simcoe, Cascade, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops. Citrus and sweet fruit aromas are backed by a juicy finish.



"We've always respected our friends at Drake's and the fact that we're both celebrating our 30th Anniversaries this year made this the perfect time to collaborate on a brew. Level 30 Complete is a delicious example of a Hazy IPA, and the name summarizes how proud we both are to have made it to this milestone!" – Matt Johnson, Brewmaster, Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Level 30 Complete Hazy IPA is available on draft and in 16oz cans throughout California during the month of February – just in time for San Francisco Beer Week up north and Karl Strauss' 30th Anniversary celebrations down south. For more information about Level 30 Complete, visit www.karlstrauss.com .

ABOUT LEVEL 30 COMPLETE HAZY IPA

1989's greatest creation had to be the Game Boy—but hey, the opening of a couple scrappy breweries could be a close second. Karl Strauss and Drake's began the brewing quest at Level 1 (the difficulty setting? Hard mode.) After grinding for 29 years, we've come together to celebrate our 30th Anniversaries and bring you this 1up in beer form. Level 30 Complete is a Hazy IPA brewed with Simcoe, Cascade, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops. Citrus and sweet fruit aromas are backed by a juicy finish. Venture forth, beer in hand. It's dangerous to go alone, drink this!

ABOUT KARL STRAUSS BREWING COMPANY

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Queen of Tarts Dark Sour, and Boat Shoes Hazy IPA. The brewery has won 110 medals since 2009 and was honored with the "Mid-Size Brewing Company of the Year" award at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

ABOUT DRAKE'S BREWING CO .

Drake's Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery located in San Leandro, Calif., that's been dedicated to bringing people together over great beer since 1989. Drake's has become known over the years for consistently producing a wide variety of hop-forward craft beers. From the groundbreaking 1500 Pale Ale to innovative creations like the Denogginizer Double IPA, and a growing collection of artisan barrel-aged and sour beers, the brewery's commitment to quality and integrity shines through in every beer. Go to drinkdrakes.com for more information.

Media Contact

Mark Weslar

mark.weslar@karlstrauss.com