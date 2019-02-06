CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, PRGO, DXC and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Class Period: August 23, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." Upon this news, Immunomedics' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, DXC Technology Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company's workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company's revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Wayfair Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

