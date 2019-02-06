CB Insights AI Recognizes Perceptive Automata as One of the Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups of 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Perceptive Automata to the third annual AI 100 ranking, highlighting the 100 most promising private AI companies in the world.



"After being named to the AI 100 in 2018, last year's honorees raised nearly $4 billion," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The data we compiled on this year's nominees revealed 100 AI companies that are driving transformation across a number of industries and taking on a variety of large societal issues."

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 from a pool of over 3,000 companies based on a number of factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, and market potential.

"It's an honor to be named one of CB Insights' Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence startups," said Sid Misra, CEO and co-founder of Perceptive Automata. "This recognition validates our unique approach to developing human intuition AI for automated vehicles and, later, also for machines across different industries."

Perceptive Automata is integrating its software into customers' automated driving systems globally. In October 2018, the company announced its Series A funding round, led by JAZZ Venture Partners with participation from Toyota AI Ventures and Hyundai Cradle, bringing total capital raised to $20M. Perceptive Automata was exhibited by Honda at CES 2019, named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor, and is a member of the PAVE Coalition.

About CB Insights

At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights.

About Perceptive Automata

Perceptive Automata is solving one of the hardest problems for self-driving cars: understanding human state of mind. The company combines behavioral science techniques with machine learning to give autonomous systems the capability to anticipate and react to human behavior, enabling autonomous vehicles to navigate safely and smoothly around pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers. This is essential for autonomous systems to seamlessly roll out in human-dominated road environments and to deliver a smooth ride experience for passengers of autonomous mobility services. For more information about Perceptive Automata, visit www.perceptiveautomata.com.

