Crestview Hills, KY, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tim Brake and Rod Parks are celebrating their 35th year of employment with Flottman Company, joining the likes of Cal Ripken Jr for the Baltimore Orioles, Samuel Allen for John Deere and Marty Brennaman for the Cincinnati Reds all working for one company their entire carreer.

Rod Parks started at Flottman Company in 1983 and is a Master Pressman and Printer; controlling the six color and 40" presses.



Tim Brake started at Flottman Company in 1983 and is Flottman Company's number one Cutter and Trimmer.









Flottman Company is a provider of miniature folded informational literature for the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer package goods industries. Tim and Rod both started their careers at Flottman Company in 1983. They have played a pivotal role in making Flottman Company a corporate innovator and industry leader. The average employee tenure at Flottman Company is eleven years with ten employees surpassing fifteen years of employment, five employees with over twenty years and our two stalwarts with 35 years each.

According to Sue Flottman Steller, Owner and President of Flottman Company; "It is an honor to have two employees of this caliber. They possess the type of work ethic that gets the job done, positively influences others and serves as a glowing representation of our entire team here at Flottman Company."

Tim Brake has risen through the ranks to become the Flottman Company's number one Cutter/Trimmer. His professional skill set is extremely difficult to replicate. Over the past 35 years, Tim has mastered continual upgrades and modernization of machinery, taking the lead to advance process and performance. His continuous growth, experience and dedication have made Tim a true asset to the company.

35 years ago Rod Parks initiated a career that would challenge him and enable him to grow and prosper. Rod is a Master Pressman here at Flottman controlling the six color and 40" presses. He knows these presses inside and out. The presses have been known to do things for Rod that no one else could duplicate. His printing skills have taken Flottman Company to new heights of perfection.

"Both of these employees serve as role models to not only our team, but to our entire industry and to American manufacturing as a whole. The reliability, dedication and passion these gentlemen have always exhibited makes them core components to the success of Flottman Company" – Peter Flottman, Owner and CFO of Flottman Company.

Flottman Company is in their third generation of ownership amassing over 98 years of printing expertise and 45-years of experience in the highly specialized and regulated pharmaceutical insert market. Flottman Company has thrived as a family owned and operated Cincinnati regional business because of the commitments from Tim, Rod and all of our employees.





About the Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com

Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com – Flottman Company is a privately held, family owned, 96-year young print manufacturing facility headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Flottman specializes in the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature. The company has been named Printer of the Year by The Printing Industries of Ohio and Northern Kentucky, and Tri-State Family Business of the Decade by the University of Cincinnati. Flottman Company: One Company, Many Solutions is also home to FUSIONWRX (Marketing Specialists) and Rxperts Group (Total Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions.) Flottman Company is currently overseen by the third generation of Flottmans, Sue Flottman Steller and Peter Flottman. www.FlottmanCo.com.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, visit our Behance page and learn more about Flottman Company at our new website:

Industries: Business, Printing

Tags: Flottman, Longevity, Employment, Printing, Cincinnati

Attachments

Ed McMasters Flottman Company 8593316636 emcmasters@FlottmanCo.com