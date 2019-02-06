DLR Group releases 2018 Environmental Stewardship Report

PHOENIX, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLR Group has released its third annual Environmental Stewardship Report highlighting progress toward meeting the 2030 Challenge through building design. The report documents the estimated operational energy consumption, energy production, and energy optimization of DLR Group designs in 2018.

DLR Group design teams continue to set aggressive internal targets, and embed a performance design approach, to reach 2030 Challenge benchmarks on every new project. The average reduction targets for predicted energy use from their projects continue to exceed the national average.

"We're proud of the work and commitment we see from our clients and our design teams in setting the bar higher each year to achieve our 2030 Challenge goals," said DLR Group Principal, Prem Sundharam, AIA, who also leads the firm's global sustainability efforts. "The results tell the story of our commitment to designing a restorative, regenerative, and resilient built environment."

In 2018, DLR Group's high-performance designs resulted in a 49 percent energy reduction compared to average buildings, according to Architecture 2030's Zero Tool. A total 8,148,634 SF designed by DLR Group was measured against the benchmarks of the 2030 Challenge, and resulted in the offset of 334,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases based on calculations using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Power Profiler Tool.

During 2018, DLR Group also received a 2018 AIA COTE award for its work at the Smithsonian American Art Museum's Renwick Gallery. DLR Group also continued its Healthy Space primary research study, which aims to establish a relationship between indoor environment quality and cognitive function. The Healthy Space research team is collaborating with the Harvard School of Public Health and its CogFX research.

