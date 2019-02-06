Hershey Webcast Presentation At 2019 CAGNY Conference

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will make a presentation at the 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Michele G. Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present for The Hershey Company.



The presentation will be webcast live via The Hershey Company corporate website.

Please click here to navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser

https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html