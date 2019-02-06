Market Overview

Hershey Webcast Presentation At 2019 CAGNY Conference

Globe Newswire  
February 06, 2019 1:00pm   Comments


HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) announced today that it will make a presentation at the 2019 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Fla., at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.  Michele G. Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present for The Hershey Company.

The presentation will be webcast live via The Hershey Company corporate website.

Please click here to navigate to "CALENDAR OF EVENTS" for webcast details.

If you are unable to click on the link above, please copy and paste the URL below into a web browser
https://www.thehersheycompany.com/content/corporate_SSF/en_us/investors/events-reports-releases/calendar-of-events.html

FINANCIAL CONTACT:       MEDIA CONTACT:    
Melissa Poole       Jeff Beckman    
717-534-7556       717-534-8090    

 

