Jennifer Haygood Appointed to SECU Board of Directors

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Haygood to the SECU Board of Directors. Ms. Haygood will fill the unexpired term of Cynthia Jolly, who generously served on the Board from 2002 until her retirement in January 2019. During her tenure she was the Board Chair, and most recently, Ms. Jolly served as the SECU Foundation Board Chair.



A long-term Credit Union volunteer, Ms. Haygood is a former member of the SECU Audit Committee and Raleigh-Salisbury Street branch Advisory Board. She joined the SECU Foundation Board in 2018. Ms. Haygood is the Chief of Staff of the North Carolina Community College System, working with the System President and overseeing the internal operations of the System Office. Previous positions with the Community College System include Acting President, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Business and Finance.

Ms. Haygood began her career as an elementary classroom teacher in Louisiana before transitioning to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention as a Governor's Public Management Fellow in the Education Section. She subsequently worked in the Fiscal Research Division of the North Carolina General Assembly, serving as an Education Team Leader and Senior Fiscal Analyst prior to her service with the Community College System.

Ms. Haygood received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University where she was a Hanszen Fellow and James Baker Distinguished Scholar. She completed her Master of Public Policy from Duke University as a Sanford Scholar.

"Jennifer Haygood is an excellent addition to the State Employees' Credit Union Board of Directors," said SECU Board Chair Jo Anne Sanford. "She is a dedicated Credit Union volunteer with a heart for service, and this new role will allow her to expand her ongoing efforts as a strong advocate for the financial and social well-being of our members."

Ms. Sanford added, "We would also like to convey our deepest gratitude to Cynthia Jolly for her many years of dedication, leadership, and tireless service to our organization and our membership. She truly embodies the Credit Union ‘People Helping People®' philosophy."

About SECU

