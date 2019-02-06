Maxim Group LLC Expands Healthcare Banking Platform with the Appointment of a Senior Healthcare Banker

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a leading full service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm today announced the expansion of its Healthcare Investment Banking platform with the appointment of Mario Leite as a Managing Director.



Mr. Leite's career spans investment banking, corporate strategy and business development in both the finance and biopharmaceutical industries. Prior to joining Maxim Group, Mr. Leite was a Vice President in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group at B. Riley FBR. Prior to that, he spent several years in the healthcare banking groups at RBC Capital Markets and Needham & Company in New York City, working with management and boards of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to raise capital and execute strategic transactions. Prior to his investment banking career, Mr. Leite held various research and managerial roles at Curagen Corporation, a biotechnology company based in New Haven, CT. Mr. Leite also has experience as an entrepreneur, having founded and operated a company in the Food & Beverage sector which sells products in the US and internationally. "As we continue to build our healthcare investment banking practice, I am confident that Mario's diversified background and experience will enable him to make significant contributions to the team," said Clifford Teller, Executive Managing Director and Head of Maxim Group's Investment Banking Division.

Mr. Leite holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Molecular & Cell Biology from the University of Connecticut.

