City of Virginia Beach Partners with ABM to Support Launch and Maintenance of a Crucial Community Resource

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE:ABM) , a leading provider of facility solutions, is pleased to announce it entered into a multi-year contract to provide management, operations and maintenance services for the City of Virginia Beach's new Housing Resource Center, which opened on September 21, 2018. This contract will be serviced by ABM's Business & Industry segment.



The Virginia Beach Housing Resource Center is a new 62,000-square-foot facility that provides a one-stop shop of services for families and individuals experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. The integration of a singles shelter, efficiency apartments, short-term family housing, health center, dining hall, learning facility, supportive services and community resources in one facility makes it the first of its kind in South Hampton Roads. The Center provides expanded day services for homeless adults, and classrooms and meeting rooms for city agencies and community organizations. The third floor of the facility is dedicated office space for the Department of Human Services. Job readiness and training classes will also be available to help families and individuals prevent or overcome homelessness.

"We understand the significant role the Housing Resource Center plays in the City of Virginia Beach. We have been, and remain, committed to providing quality service, transparency, and open communication from preparation for the facility's grand opening, to support of its day-to-day operations," said David Monroe, Vice President of Operations for Business & Industry at ABM. "We look forward to continuing to partner with our client to make this facility a one-of-a-kind success for the community."

ABM's contributions to the Housing Resource Center grand opening and ongoing maintenance expand on a strong existing partnership between ABM and the City of Virginia Beach that spans nearly a decade. The Company currently provides janitorial services for the municipality's libraries, recreation centers, select city buildings and museums, and the Virginia Aquarium.

The Housing Resource Center serves as:

a site with well-designed facilities in which clients and the surrounding neighborhood can feel a sense of pride and dignity;

a place where individuals experiencing an episode of homelessness will come to work on their housing barriers, be empowered, and transition to a stable housing situation;

a place where multiple services and resources are consolidated so that clients can spend more time improving their situation and less time traveling throughout the community simply to meet their daily needs; and

an ongoing partnership between city agencies, nonprofits, faith-based organizations, private enterprises, and the community.

The Housing Resource Center is now officially open and serving people experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis. Information on hours of operation and how to access services can be found at www.vbgov.com/housing-resource-center .

For more information about ABM service offerings for local governments, visit https://www.abm.com/government-local/ .

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE:ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.4 billion and more than 130,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM's comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

