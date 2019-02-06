BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI" or "Company") (NASDAQ:BTAI), today announced that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the upcoming 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held in New York, NY on February 11-12, 2019. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.



Details of the presentation are below-

Event: 2019 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, Feb 11, 2019

Time: 03:00 PM ET

The BTI management team including Dr. Mehta and Dr. Frank Yocca, Chief Scientific Officer of BTI, will be available for one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting with management, please visit the BIO CEO One-on-One Partnering webpage to schedule a meeting directly.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

