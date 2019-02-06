Rexahn Announces Presentations at the 2019 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RNN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancers that are difficult to treat, today announced that the company and its clinical collaborators will present two poster presentations, including updated preliminary data from the Phase 2a trial of RX-3117 in advanced bladder cancer at the 2019 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium being held February 14-16, 2019 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA.



Additional information on the meeting can be found on the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium website: https://gucasym.org/ . The full abstracts will be made available online via https://meetinglibrary.asco.org at 5:00 PM (EST) on February 11, 2019.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Activity of RX-3117, an oral antimetabolite nucleoside, in subjects with advanced urothelial cancer: Preliminary results of a phase IIa study.

Abstract Number: 455

Poster Board: K4

Session Information: Poster Session B: Prostate Cancer; Urothelial Carcinoma; Penile, Urethral, Testicular, and Adrenal Cancers

Date/Time: February 15, 12:15 PM-1:45 PM and 5:15 PM-6:15 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

Poster Availability: A copy of the poster being presented will be available on the Company's website at https://www.rexahn.com/news-media/posters beginning at 10:00 AM EST on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Title: Results of a phase II study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of RX-0201 in combination with everolimus in subjects with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC).

Abstract Number: 646

Poster Board: H19

Session Information: Poster Session C: Renal Cell Cancer

Date/Time: February 16, 7:00 AM-7:55 AM and 12:30 PM-2:00 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

Poster Availability: A copy of the poster being presented will be available on the Company's website at https://www.rexahn.com/news-media/posters beginning at 10:00 AM EST on Saturday, February 16, 2019.



About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:RNN) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancers that are difficult to treat. The Company's mission is to improve the lives of cancer patients by developing next-generation cancer therapies that are designed to maximize efficacy while minimizing the toxicity and side effects traditionally associated with cancer treatment. Rexahn's product candidates work by targeting and neutralizing specific proteins believed to be involved in the complex biological cascade that leads to cancer cell growth. Preclinical studies show that several of Rexahn's product candidates may be effective against multiple types of cancer, including drug resistant cancers, and difficult-to-treat cancers and others may augment the effectiveness of current FDA-approved cancer treatments. The Company has two oncology product candidates, RX-3117 and RX-5902, in Phase 2 clinical development and additional compounds in preclinical development, including RX-0301. For more information about the Company and its oncology programs, please visit www.rexahn.com.

