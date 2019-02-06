Fibrocell to Present at 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference

EXTON, Pa., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC), a gene therapy company focused on transformational autologous cell-based therapies for skin and connective tissue diseases, today announced that John Maslowski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 21st Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 11 at 9:45 am EST in New York City. Mr. Maslowski will discuss the Company's gene therapy candidates for rare diseases: FCX-007 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a devastating genetic skin disease with a high mortality rate, and FCX-013 for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma, a chronic, debilitating genetic skin disorder with no therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



A live webcast of Fibrocell's presentation will be available under the Investors section of the Company's website at www.fibrocell.com/investors/events and a replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Fibrocell

Fibrocell is an autologous cell and gene therapy company translating personalized biologics into medical breakthroughs for diseases affecting the skin and connective tissue. Fibrocell's most advanced product candidate, FCX-007, is the subject of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of RDEB. Fibrocell is also developing FCX-013, the Company's clinical stage candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe localized scleroderma. Fibrocell's gene therapy portfolio is being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), a leader in synthetic biology. For more information, visit www.fibrocell.com or follow Fibrocell on Twitter at @Fibrocell .

