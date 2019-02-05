CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TS, IMMU, GSM and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Class Period: May 1, 2014 - November 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 11, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Tenaris S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tenaris's CEO and Chairman, Paolo Rocca, knew that one of his company's executives paid cash to government officials from 2009 to 2012 to expedite compensation payments for the sale of Sidor; (2) this conduct would lead to Rocca being charged in a graft scheme, and subject Tenaris, its affiliates, and/or executives to heightened governmental scrutiny; and (3) as a result, Tenaris's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Class Period: August 23, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made false and misleading statements. The United States Food & Drug Administration issued citations against Immunomedics for multiple violations at its Morris Plains, New Jersey facility. The FDA citations included the manipulation of bioburden samples, backdating of records, and misrepresentation of integrity test procedures. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article entitled "FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach." Upon this news, Immunomedics' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

About the lawsuit: Ferroglobe PLC allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company's products; (2) demand for the Company's products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company's products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Tyme Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

