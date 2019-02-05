CROP Announces Closing Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE:CROP) (OTC:CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today it has closed its previously announced $0.30-unit non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $3,086,244 by issuance of 10,287,480 units. Each $0.30 unit consists of one common share and one whole common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.50 per warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



In connection with the closing, the company paid $38,333.98 in commissions and issued 128,780 brokers warrants exercisable at $0.50 for a period of two years. All securities issued under the private placement, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Furthermore, the company has converted $1,193,000 in outstanding debts at the same price as the private placement by the issuance of 3,976,667 units.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "With the closing of this private placement CROP is now capitalized to complete the construction of its 40-acre outdoor Nevada farm, build an additional 30,000 square feet of greenhouse space in California and begin identifying entry opportunities into additional states."

About CROP

CROP is publicly listed on the CSE and trades under the symbol "CROP". CROP is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 1,865 acres of CBD farms, extraction in Nevada and joint ventures on dispensary applications with international focuses in Jamaica and Italy.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line, US and Italian distribution rights to over 55 cannabis topical products and a portfolio of 16 cannabis brands. CROP's infrastructure has over 150,000 sq ft of built canopy and over 2,900 acres of real estate.

Forward-Looking Statements

