Body and Mind Inc. Completes Financing with Australis Capital Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM, OTC:BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM") announced today that it has closed the previously announced sale of securities with Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) ("Australis"). Australis purchased 1,768,545 Common Shares at a price of CAD $0.585 per Common Share for an aggregate purchase price of USD $777,894.



"The financing support from Australis and transaction to acquire 100 % ownership of NMG Ohio LLC will allow BaM to consolidate revenue from our Ohio operations and increase our multi-state influence," stated Robert Hasman, director of the Company. "We are on target for opening the Clubhouse dispensary in Elyria, Ohio with our final inspection anticipated on or around February 12, 2019 and an opening date scheduled for on or around February 22, 2019."

About BaM

BaM is a publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licences and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, topicals, extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM marijuana strains have won numerous awards including the Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup. BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, Ohio and its investment in California and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing time and resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

About Australis

Australis Capital identifies and invests in the cannabis industry predominantly in the United States, a highly-regulated, fragmented, rapidly-expanding and evolving industry. Investments may include and are not limited to equity, debt or other securities of both public and private companies, financings in exchange for royalties or other distribution streams, and control stake acquisitions. Australis Capital adheres to stringent investment criteria and will focus on significant near and mid-term high-quality opportunities with strong return potentials while maintaining a steadfast commitment to governance and community. Australis Capital's Board and management team have material experience with, and knowledge of, the cannabis space in the U.S., extensive backgrounds in highly-regulated industries, adherence to stringent regulatory compliance, public company, and operational expertise. In addition to the Company's expertise and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes Rthm Technologies Inc., Body and Mind Inc., Quality Green Inc., and Folium Biosciences Inc., Australis has developed strategic partnerships with companies such as Wagner Dimas.

Australis' Common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA".

For further information about Australis, please visit the website at ausacap.com or contact the Company by e-mail at ir@ausacap.com.

