ADT Announces Chief Legal Officer Retirement and Successor

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), a leading provider of monitored security and interactive home and business automation solutions in the United States and Canada, today announced that P. Gray Finney, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, will be retiring. As his successor, David Smail has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, reporting to ADT President and Chief Executive Officer Jim DeVries, based in Boca Raton, FL. His appointment is effective immediately.



"David's public company experience and leadership will continue to support ADT's successful execution of our business strategy and will be instrumental in our continued growth," said DeVries.

"Gray has been an integral part of our leadership team and we are grateful for the tremendous contributions he has made to ADT during his tenure," added DeVries. "He has played a central role in a number of key events and transactions for the Company, including our IPO in early 2018, providing thoughtful counsel to the leadership team and always leading with integrity."

Smail brings more than 25 years of experience in the U.S. and internationally, including 10 years of law firm corporate and securities transactional practice, and more than 15 years in public company general counsel roles. He most recently served as Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer for Scientific Games Corporation, a leading developer and provider of technology-based products, systems, platforms and services for the global gaming and lottery industries. Prior to that he held the role of Executive Vice President & General Counsel at Morgans Hotel Group, an international hospitality company, and previously was Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel of global advertising and communications services business Havas S.A. He also was a partner in the international law firm Hogan Lovells (previously Hogan & Hartson).

