CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AGN, YRIV and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Class Period: February 24, 2017 - December 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Allergan plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) textured breast implants manufactured by Allergan were linked to ALCL; (ii) the foregoing link to cancer, when revealed, would foreseeably force Allergan to recall those textured breast implants from the market; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Class Period: February 2, 2016 - December 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

About the lawsuit: Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Yangtze's purported lease of the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, the Company's main asset, was a fabrication; (2) Yangtze's only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Newport, was declared insolvent in China due to a number of default judgments against it; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

