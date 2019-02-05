Euro Sun Mining Inc. Announces Withdrawal of Equity Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (the "Company") announces that due to current market conditions, the Company has decided to withdraw its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") as set forth in the preliminary short form prospectus and the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, each dated as of January 29, 2019 and filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except Quebec on January 29, 2019.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe. Additional information related to Euro Sun Mining Inc. is available at www.eurosunmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

