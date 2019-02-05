AMERICA'S CAR-MART, INC. SCHEDULES RELEASE OF THIRD QUARTER 2019 RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

Bentonville, Arkansas, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) today announced it will release fiscal 2019 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after the market closes. Senior management will hold a conference call the following day, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern).

A live audio of the conference call will be accessible to the public by calling (877) 776-4031. International callers should dial (631) 291-4132. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call begins.

A conference call replay will be available two hours following the call for thirty days and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, conference ID #4196898; International callers should dial (404) 537-3406.

A webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website www.car-mart.com.

About America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in eleven states and is one of the largest publicly-held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the "Integrated Auto Sales and Finance" segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities throughout the South-Central United States; selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

Jeffrey A. Williams, President and CEO (479) 418-8021 or Vickie D. Judy, CFO (479) 418-8081