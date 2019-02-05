ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee against Astec Industries, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee on behalf of investors that acquired Astec Industries, Inc. ("Astec" or the "Company) (NASDAQ:ASTE) securities between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Astec's business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company's pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook.

In a partial disclosure of material issues, on July 24, 2018, Defendants announced unresolved issues with the Company's Arkansas wood pellet plant customer and their decision to pay $68 million and forgive about $7 million in receivables in exchange for the customer's release of Astec from its contractual obligations. That day, the price of Astec shares fell about 20%, to close at $48.21.

Then, on October 23, 2018, Defendants revealed that Astec could end up owning another pellet plant in Georgia. In contrast, Defendants previously stated Astec would focus on supplying equipment to the pellet plant industry. This news drove the price of Astec shares down 25% to close at $35.51 that day.

Subsequent to the end of the class period, on January 22, 2019, the Company announced that effective immediately, Benjamin G. Brock had resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

